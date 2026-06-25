    Congress Should Not Let Trump Hold Housing Bill Hostage

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    15thgrade1986
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    Today, President Trump announced on Truth Social that he is cancelling plans to sign major bipartisan legislation on housing affordability, threatening to veto the bill unless the anti-voter Save America Act is passed first.

    Robert Weissman, co-president of Public Citizen, issued the following statement in response:

    “Donald Trump’s full-on commitment to authoritarianism could not be more clear: He’s happy to block enactment of a bipartisan bill to address, modestly, Americans number one stated concern — high housing prices — in order to drive forward his election sabotage agenda.

    “It’s plain what Congress should do: Listen to the American people, not Donald Trump. Pass the housing bill over his veto, if he follows through with today’s threats. And reject his demand for anti-voter, anti-democracy legislation.”

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