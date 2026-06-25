World News in Brief: Students injured in Sudan drone strike, dangerous returns in south Lebanon, celebrating women diplomats

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Senior UN officials including the Secretary-General and human rights chief have warned that the Rapid Support Forces, (RSF) could launch an imminent assault on the city, capital of North Kordofan state.

Drone strike near school

Humanitarian partners reported that on Tuesday, a drone strike hit an empty fuel tanker parked near a school, injuring students.

The incident took place close to the offices of several UN aid partners.

The World Health Organization (WHO) is supporting response to the latest escalation.

Medical supplies in place

Teams have pre-positioned medical supplies in El Obeid, including for trauma and injury care, disease prevention and response, as well as reproductive, maternal and child health, and nutrition.

The supplies are enough to treat more than 25,000 people.

Meanwhile, needs remain immense across Sheikan, the biggest locality in North Kordofan state, where nearly 800,000 people require humanitarian assistance.

The paramilitary RSF and the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) have been at war since April 2023.

The UN again called for civilians and civilian architecture to be protected, and for safe humanitarian access to people in need. © UNICEF/Fouad Choufany

Lebanon: Families try to return home amid security risks

Moving to Lebanon, where more displaced families are returning to their communities in the south, or trying to get back, according to the UN humanitarian affairs agency OCHA.

The number of people living in collective shelters also continues to drop, from 103,000 to around 72,000 as of last Friday.

“However, security risks remain a major concern, particularly due to the widespread presence of unexploded ordnance and other explosive remnants of war,” OCHA said.

The agency noted that local authorities in several villages in the Tyre district in South Governorate have issued warnings in this regard.

Aid partners warn that these hazards continue to endanger civilians and pose a serious obstacle to safe and sustainable returns.

International Day celebrates women diplomats on

Despite progress in gender equality, the UN notes that women continue to face barriers that block them from advancing to the highest levels of diplomacy and international decision-making.

Women remain significantly underrepresented among Heads of State and Government worldwide and hold less than a quarter of cabinet minister positions.

Moreover, their presence is particularly lacking when it comes to influential portfolios such as foreign affairs, defense and security.

The issue was in the spotlight on Wednesday, the International Day of Women in Diplomacy.

“We must all do everything possible to ensure women are at the table, our voices heard and our contributions valued,” said UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed.

Women’s perspectives are critical

Her message is echoed by Kyrgyzstan’s Ambassador to the UN Aida Kasymalieva who told UN News that “the world is safer when more women’s voices are included at the negotiating table.”

For the first time since joining the UN in 1992, Kyrgyzstan will serve on the UN Security Council starting in January 2027.

Ms. Kasymalieva will represent the country, becoming the first woman from the Central Asia region to sit at the iconic horseshoe-shaped table.

While lamenting the low number of women in the foremost UN body on peace and security, she was adamant that women diplomats bring different viewpoints to negotiations and international decision-making.

“Greater participation of women in peace and security is not simply a question of representation,” she said.

“It is a question of bringing every available perspective, talent, and experience to the table when decisions about war and peace are being made.”