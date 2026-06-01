@DCAARP on Preparing and Informing Voters 50+ | Let’s Talk

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In this segment, our Managing Editor Micha Green speaks with Joseph Hand, Associate State Director of AARP DC. They discuss AARP and The Washington Informer Newspaper’s collaboration on the 2026 Voter Election Guide. They also dive into the top concerns of older voters, key issues in local races, the new ranked-choice voting system, and why this nonpartisan guide matters. This is one conversation you don’t want to miss!

🎥 Let’s Talk airs LIVE every Friday at Noon on WIN-TV

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🌐 Visit Us: www.washingtoninformer.com

Host: Micha Green

Publisher – The Washington Informer

About The Washington Informer:

Founded in 1964 by Dr. Calvin W. Rolark, The Washington Informer is an African American, woman-owned newspaper providing positive coverage of the Black community in Washington, D.C. In March 2020, we launched WIN-TV to further amplify community voices and issues.

Production Team:

🎥 Producer: Shevry Lassiter

🎥 Asst. Producer: Ja’Mon Jackson

🎶 Theme Music by DB Bantino

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📸 Instagram: @washinformer

📘 Facebook: Washington Informer

🐦 Twitter: @WashInformer

Guest: Joseph Hand – Associate State Director, AARP DC

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Author: BlackPressUSA