@leagueofwomenvotersofthedi1861 on How Voters Can Navigate This Election Season | Let’s Talk

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In this segment, our Managing Editor Micha Green speaks with Anne Stauffer, Co-President of the League of Women Voters DC. They discuss why the League sponsored the Voter Election Guide, the challenges of misinformation, the new ranked-choice voting system, and how voters can navigate this historic election. Plus, they’ll cover what resources are available for everyone from first-time voters to seasoned voters ahead of the June 16 primary. This is one conversation you don’t want to miss!

🎥 Let’s Talk airs LIVE every Friday at Noon on WIN-TV

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🌐 Visit Us: www.washingtoninformer.com

Host: Denise Rolark Barnes

Publisher – The Washington Informer

About The Washington Informer:

Founded in 1964 by Dr. Calvin W. Rolark, The Washington Informer is an African American, woman-owned newspaper providing positive coverage of the Black community in Washington, D.C. In March 2020, we launched WIN-TV to further amplify community voices and issues.

Production Team:

🎥 Producer: Shevry Lassiter

🎥 Asst. Producer: Ja’Mon Jackson

🎶 Theme Music by DB Bantino

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Guest: Anne Stauffer – Co-President, the League of Women Voters DC

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Author: BlackPressUSA