Deaths in US immigration custody must be investigated: UN rights chief

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“Those responsible for violations of the law must be held to account, and the rights of the victims’ families to truth, justice and reparation and guarantees of non-recurrence must be upheld,” Mr. Türk said in a statement.

Mr. Türk’s call comes as 18 people died while in ICE detention in the first five months of this year, an increase from eight people in the same period last year, according to ICE data. The US agency reported an additional death on 4 June, bringing this year’s current total to 19 deaths. In 2025, 33 people died in ICE custody, compared with 11 in 2024.

There have been “concerning allegations regarding the use of force” in US immigration detention facilities, and five of the officially reported deaths in 2026 were classified as suicides, Mr. Türk wrote.

Lack of transparency

ICE currently holds more than 60,000 people in detention, with plans to increase detention capacity to 90,000 people by the end of the year, he stated.

At the same time, Mr. Türk called attention to the lack of transparency surrounding the circumstances of deaths in ICE detention and the whereabouts of detainees during transfers.

He also noted that prolonged uncertainty surrounding legal status contributes to psychological distress.

‘Inhuman conditions’ in ICE detention

Detainees are frequently reported to face “inhuman conditions” in ICE detention, including inadequate healthcare and food and exposure to diseases.

Mr. Türk expressed alarm over the reported use of solitary confinement. He said that prolonged or indefinite use of solitary confinement could amount to “cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment”, which violates international human rights laws.

“All these factors exacerbate vulnerability and raise serious concerns as to whether some of these deaths in ICE custody could have been prevented,” the UN rights chief said.

Children must never be in immigration detention

Mr. Türk urged the US Government to prioritise alternatives to immigration detention, especially for pregnant women and those with significant medical or mental health conditions. He maintained that children should never be subject to immigration detention, regardless of the child’s or parents’ immigration status.

“US immigration authorities must ensure that their detention facilities comply with international human rights norms and standards,” he stated, including protecting the human rights of detainees by ensuring humane conditions, timely healthcare, family notification, an end to overcrowding and access to legal representation, consular assistance and interpretation services.

Mr. Türk stressed the United States Congress’s important role in overseeing detention conditions and associated public funding to ensure compliance with international human rights law.

Dehumanisation of migrants denounced

The UN rights chief denounced the continued dehumanisation and criminalisation of migrants and refugees.

He also expressed support for those advocating their human rights, including lawyers, journalists, faith-based organisations and civil society groups.

“No one should be sent back to a place where they could face serious human rights violations or other irreversible harm,” Mr. Türk said.