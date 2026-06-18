Ebola treatment capacity expands in DR Congo as WHO issues new guidelines

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WHO has expanded isolation capacity for suspected cases and upgraded treatment facilities, including the construction of individual isolation rooms that meet latest infection prevention and control standards and the installation of a 10,000-litre water tank to support patient care.

Addressing a high-level meeting of African leaders on Tuesday, WHO head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus described community mistrust as a “major barrier” to the response.

“These communities feel – perhaps rightly – that the outside world only wants to protect itself from Ebola and doesn’t truly care about them,” he said.

Following a visit to the outbreak’s epicentre in Ituri province, Tedros said insecurity, displacement and population movements continue to complicate response efforts. He also criticised broad travel restrictions, saying they are “an unnecessary overreaction that do more harm than good”.

No vaccines or therapeutics

The outbreak is being fought without approved vaccines or therapeutics for Bundibugyo virus disease, although clinical trials of “promising medicines” are expected to begin in the coming weeks.

“The bigger question is what we will do to prevent the 18th Ebola outbreak, and the 19th,” Tedros said.

He stressed that ending the outbreak will require strong community engagement, cross-border cooperation and investment in broader health services.

“If we protect these communities from Ebola, but not from malaria or unsafe childbirth, or measles or malnutrition, or from a conflict that is not of their making, we have not really helped.”

Practical guide to managing deadly viruses

Meanwhile, WHO released its first comprehensive clinical management guidelines for all filovirus diseases, including Ebola and Marburg virus diseases.

They set out 16 evidence-based recommendations focused on early supportive care, which WHO says can significantly improve survival, particularly where vaccines and treatments are unavailable.

“These new guidelines are a perfect example of how WHO leverages science to better protect and care for people during outbreaks and health emergencies,” Dr Tedros said. “The current Bundibugyo virus outbreak is a stark reminder of the need for diligent, holistic and person-focused medical care, to save lives and preserve human dignity.”

Key recommendations include rapid treatment of dehydration and shock, laboratory monitoring, prompt treatment of bacterial infections and structured follow-up care for survivors.

WHO said early recognition, rapid referral and optimised supportive care remain the foundation of effective treatment.