Donald Trump Wants Reparations

By April Ryan

“No entity has ever ruled that the FBI’s search on Mar-a-Lago was improper or that Trump’s rights were violated in some way,” declares Anthony Coley, a former Biden Department of Justice official. That statement responds to President Donald Trump’s claims for financial restitution after investigations and raids of his properties and practices. The 47th president has publicly declared he is entitled to $230 million from the Department of Justice.

Trump’s claim for personal reparations is based on his continued false allegations that the election was fixed (https://www.instagram.com/reel/DQHK9Lmgd46/?igsh=cDh6N3lrZjhvd2Ry). Coley said, “Donald Trump is almost 80 years old. He should be getting ready to meet his maker instead of trying to fleece American taxpayers out of $230 million and rewrite history. Coley further admonished that “No entity has ever ruled that the FBI’s search of Mar-a-Lago was improper or that Trump’s rights were violated in some way. “And the fact that he’s trying to do this now — during a government shutdown — because Republicans won’t extend healthcare subsidies to millions of Americans pours salt into the wounds,” scorned Coley, who added, “Trump is, and has always been, in it for himself.”

According to reports in 2023, the president filed a claim for damages for several alleged violations of his rights, including the F.B.I. and special counsel investigation into Russian election tampering and possible connections to the 2016 Trump campaign. In 2024, Trump accused the F.B.I. of violating his privacy by searching his Florida residence and club, Mar-a-Lago. The President also accused the Justice Department of malicious prosecution for charging him with mishandling sensitive records after he left office. No other president in American history has ever made such a claim to the Justice Department for any sum of money.

However, the Justice Department has settled cases monetarily. Four years ago this month, the Justice Department awarded 88 million dollars to the nine victims’ families of the Mother Emanuel AME church shooting. The payout from that South Carolina deadly attack was awarded due to errors in the background check process for white Supremacist Dylann Roof. Then, FBI Director James Comey acknowledged Dylann Roof (https://www.fbi.gov/news/press-releases/statement-by-fbi-director-james-comey-regarding-dylann-roof-gun-purchase) should not have had a gun, which was a failure of the FBI and local authorities.