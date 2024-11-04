FILM REVIEW: So Amazing: Dawn Porter Brings Luther Vandross to Life in New Doc

[This post contains video, click to play]



By Nsenga K. Burton, PhD, NNPA Culture and Entertainment Editor

“Ain’t nothing perfect in this world other than Jesus and Luther Vandross’s first album.” – Ruby (Jenifer Lewis), Black-ish

In the world of documentary filmmaking, few names shine as brightly as Dawn Porter. Known for her poignant explorations of political and social issues (Good Trouble, Power of the Dream, Gideon’s Army), Porter has taken a bold step into the realm of music documentaries with her latest film, Luther: Never Too Much, which celebrates the life and legacy of legendary singer Luther Vandross. In a recent interview, Porter discussed her motivations for choosing Vandross as her subject, the emotional journey of making the documentary, and her hopes for what audiences will take away from the film.

When asked why she chose to focus on Luther Vandross, Porter explained her passion for telling stories that resonate with themes of joy and creativity. “I do a lot of political films and films about injustice,” she noted. “But with Luther, he seems joyous. I wanted to stretch myself and explore a music documentary for the first time.” The abundance of archival materials available through Sony made the project irresistible. “We had so many different materials to work with; it was heavenly for a documentary person,” she said, emphasizing her desire to let Vandross tell his own story.

While there are countless narratives surrounding Vandross’s upbringing, Porter chose to concentrate primarily on his illustrious career. “His siblings and mother have passed, so there wasn’t a lot we could authentically explore,” she explained. “I thought about the audience and what they want to know. The origins of his songs are what truly matters.”

With Vandross’s roots in New York City, Porter felt that focusing on his professional journey would best serve his legacy.

Porter set out to tell a story about Vandross that would satisfy fans and teach those who may not know the artist the significance of his role in Black music. Vandross was a workhorse from writing and producing the music, handling all business dealings, and being the creative lead on the shows, including the costumes. “He wrote music, composed music, arranged music, directed, sketched costumes,” says Porter. “I want viewers to think about his brain – I want people to see the work and his work ethic and how much he cared about his fans. He was doing this work because he was appreciating the audience,” the Sundance Film Festival winner adds.

[This post contains video, click to play]

