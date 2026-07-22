Former Orange County Probation Officer Accused of Helping Fentanyl Trafficking Ring

Prosecutors Allege Government Databases Were Used to Aid Criminal Organization

by Lee Dixon, OrlandoAdvocate.com

A former Orange County probation officer faces more than 100 felony charges after prosecutors alleged she improperly accessed government computer systems and provided information to members of a fentanyl trafficking organization.

Crystal Gaynell Ann Lawson, 32, is charged with 113 felony counts of computer crimes

According to court records, Crystal Lawson of Orlando has been charged with 113 felony counts involving alleged computer crimes, along with a charge involving unlawful use of a communication device. Authorities allege she used her position to obtain information that benefited individuals connected to a narcotics operation.

Lawson has posted bond and is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

The case raises broader questions about how sensitive government information is protected and monitored. Probation officers routinely have access to confidential records involving criminal aaaaadefendants, supervision conditions and law-enforcement databases.

Investigators have not publicly disclosed the full scope of the information allegedly accessed or how many criminal investigations may have been affected.

County officials have also not yet detailed whether any internal safeguards failed or whether warning signs were identified before the allegations surfaced.

Public records requests are expected to seek additional information about access controls, auditing systems and employee oversight procedures.

The case remains under investigation.