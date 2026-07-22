Former Orange County Probation Officer Accused of Helping Fentanyl Trafficking Ring

Former Orange County Probation Officer Accused of Helping Fentanyl Trafficking Ring

By Kevin Seraaj, J.D., M.Div.
Crystal Gaynell Ann Lawson
Booking photo for Crystal Gaynell Ann Lawson, 32, of Orlando, is charged with 113 felony counts of computer crimes. (Courtesy Orange County Jail)
Written by 

Prosecutors Allege Government Databases Were Used to Aid Criminal Organization

by Lee Dixon, OrlandoAdvocate.com

A former Orange County probation officer faces more than 100 felony charges after prosecutors alleged she improperly accessed government computer systems and provided information to members of a fentanyl trafficking organization.

Crystal Gaynell Ann Lawson, 32, is charged with 113 felony counts of computer crimes

According to court records, Crystal Lawson of Orlando has been charged with 113 felony counts involving alleged computer crimes, along with a charge involving unlawful use of a communication device. Authorities allege she used her position to obtain information that benefited individuals connected to a narcotics operation.

Lawson has posted bond and is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

The case raises broader questions about how sensitive government information is protected and monitored. Probation officers routinely have access to confidential records involving criminal aaaaadefendants, supervision conditions and law-enforcement databases.

Investigators have not publicly disclosed the full scope of the information allegedly accessed or how many criminal investigations may have been affected.

County officials have also not yet detailed whether any internal safeguards failed or whether warning signs were identified before the allegations surfaced.

Public records requests are expected to seek additional information about access controls, auditing systems and employee oversight procedures.

The case remains under investigation.

Author Profile
Web
Related Posts
- Advertisement -spot_img

More From UrbanEdge

World

‘Business as usual is a business of death’: UN adopts road safety pledge over US objection

UN News Service -
The Progress Declaration passed by a recorded vote of...
World

DR Congo: Ebola outbreak still expanding, WHO sees signs of stabilization

UN News Service -
Key points Fastest-growing Ebola outbreak ever recorded.  No approved vaccine or...
Featured

My Maddening Quest to Find Out if Blueberries Come From Farms Where Workers Were Harmed

propublica.org -
Over the past year, I’ve reported at length about...
Education

OPINION: Board VP Valarie Bachelor Says OUSD Is Moving Ahead Under Committed Leadership

BlackPress USA -
Author: BlackPressUSA Newswire As I reflect on this past year...
World

Health response brings lifesaving care closer to thousands in Yemen

UN News Service -
The support, implemented by the World Health Organization (WHO), has...
Main

Tropical Depression Threatens Florida Panhandle as Hurricane Season Awakens

Lee Dixon -
Tropical Storm Conditions Possible Along Northern Gulf Coast; Central...
Education

What the insurance industry sees when it looks at your home

BlackPress USA -
Author: BlackPressUSA Newswire What the insurance industry sees when it...
Featured

Children in This Church Were Sexually Abused. Then They Began Abusing Other Kids. Some Continued as Adults.

propublica.org -
For two sisters raised in a family of 11...
Education

Assemblymember Mike Gipson: Tragic Compton Shootings Drive Home Need for Stronger Gun Control Legislation

BlackPress USA -
Author: BlackPressUSA Newswire Assemblymember Mike A. Gipson (D-Carson) says a...
- Advertisement -spot_img