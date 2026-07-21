OPINION: Board VP Valarie Bachelor Says OUSD Is Moving Ahead Under Committed Leadership

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Author: BlackPressUSA Newswire

As I reflect on this past year serving on the Oakland Unified School District (OUSD) Board, I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve accomplished together. While there is still important work ahead, this year demonstrated what is possible when we stay focused on students, collaborate through difficult challenges, and refuse to lose sight of our goals.

We inherited one of the most difficult financial situations in OUSD’s history.

Together with Interim Superintendent Dr. Denise Saddler, the Senior Leadership Team, our fiscal consultants, and my Board colleagues, we made difficult decisions that put the district on a stronger path forward.

For the first time in 22 years, OUSD has adopted a balanced budget. We earned a Qualified Second Interim certification and submitted a Positive Third Interim report — major milestones that reflect disciplined leadership, sound fiscal management, and our commitment to preserving local control while avoiding both a state loan and school closures.

As Chair of the Facilities Committee, I’ve also had the privilege of seeing years of community advocacy become reality.

This month, I attended the groundbreaking for Coliseum College Preparatory Academy’s new high school building and gymnasium — an investment decades in the making that will provide East Oakland students with modern, climate-controlled, age-appropriate learning spaces.

I was also honored to celebrate the groundbreaking for the transformation of McClymonds High School alongside the Mac family. This project will bring modern classrooms, engineering labs, athletic facilities, accessibility improvements, updated building systems, a renovated cafeteria, and so much more to one of Oakland’s most historic campuses.

And we’re not stopping there. We’re looking ahead to the transformation of Melrose Leadership Academy while continuing to complete projects across the district, including improvements at Roosevelt and other school sites.

None of this would be possible without the persistence of parents, students, educators, school leaders, and the Oakland voters who invested in our schools by passing Measure Y.

Thank you for believing in our students.

This year also brought important progress for our employees. We reached tentative agreements with OEA, SEIU Local 1021, and our Building & Grounds staff, recognizing the essential role our employees play in serving Oakland’s children.

We’re also strengthening the district’s long-term financial outlook by expanding Transitional Kindergarten hubs, growing in-district non-public school programs, and continuing to identify new revenue opportunities that better serve students while keeping resources within OUSD.

None of these accomplishments happened overnight, and none happened because of one person. They are the result of dedicated staff, community advocates, labor partners, district leadership, and Board members working through disagreements, solving problems together, and keeping students at the center of every decision.

Thank you to everyone who has partnered with us this year. Serving Oakland’s 34,000 students is both an honor and a responsibility. I’m proud of the progress we’ve made, grateful for everyone who helped make it possible, and excited for the work ahead as we continue turning the corner and building the schools our students deserve.

About the Author

Valarie Bachelor is Vice President, Oakland Board of Education.

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