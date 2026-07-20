Gov. Gavin Newsom Signs Law Streamlining Affordable Housing Rules

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Author: BlackPressUSA Newswire

In Oakland on July 13, Gov. Newsom signed AB 179 — the state’s new housing budget trailer bill that cuts red tape, modernizes how California finances affordable housing, and lowers the cost of building a unit by up to $70,000.

The legislation builds on the governor’s efforts that have reversed decades of inaction on housing and homelessness — creating more homes and the largest reduction in unsheltered homelessness in more than 15 years.

Oakland is the first pro-housing city in the Bay Area, and it’s not slowing down. Oakland is cutting through bureaucracy, unlocking new financing, and clearing the path for more affordable homes to get built faster.

Special thanks to East Bay Asian Local Development Corporation (EBADC), State Assemblymember Sharon Quirk Silva, and California Housing and Community Development Director Gustavo Velasquez.

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