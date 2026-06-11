‘Grave concern’ after dozens of women arrested in Afghanistan for dress violations

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The women allegedly violated decrees which include a requirement to wear a burka or chador with a face mask and a ban on perfume, according to UN independent human rights experts on Thursday.

The arrests come amid a growing human rights struggle for women in the country, with the de facto authorities – who returned to power on August 15, 2021 – placing increasing restrictions on women’s education, employment and other basic rights.

“While many women have since been released, the arrests have heightened fear and apprehension among women and girls across Afghanistan,” the UN agency dedicated to women’s rights and gender equality warned on Thursday.

The impact of arbitrary arrests and detentions on women and their families is profound and can have long-term impacts.

“A woman’s detention in Afghanistan carries enormous stigma, which can put women at risk of further violence and isolation in their families and communities even after they are released,” said the UN Deputy Special Representative currently leading the UN mission in Afghanistan, UNAMA, Georgette Gagnon.

Use of force at protests

Adding to these fears, the UN Human Rights Council-appointed rights experts on Thursday expressed deep concern over reports of “excessive use of force” against demonstrators protesting the restrictive measures and the detention of dozens of women in Herat city on June 9.

According to the independent experts, Taliban security forces allegedly opened fire on protesters – men, women and children – administering beatings to some. At least two people, including a boy, were killed and more than 20 were injured.

The experts noted reports of stone-throwing by some protesters, but stated that such actions would not, in themselves, meet the strict threshold for the use of lethal force.

“As the de facto authority in Afghanistan, the Taliban must comply with the international human rights treaties to which Afghanistan is a party,” the experts said.

Right to freedom

“Equality, peaceful assembly, freedom of expression and movement, and protection from arbitrary detention are fundamental rights essential to restoring public confidence and preventing further deterioration of the situation,” they added.

The experts urged de-escalation and warned that tensions must be reduced immediately to prevent further violence or harm.

The experts, who are not UN staff and receive no salary for their work, called on the Taliban to immediately release detainees, strictly avoid ill-treatment, refrain from any actions or rhetoric that prevent people with injuries from accessing medical care and end house searches.