Rep. Nixon Blasts DeSantis for Declaring Florida a Christian State With One Kind of Faith, One Kind of Family

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Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

Jacksonville, FL – Governor Ron DeSantis issued a proclamation Wednesday, declaring June “Faith and Family Month” across the state of Florida. The Governor’s action comes after a growing number of local governments, including Pinellas County, Clearwater, Winter Garden, Lake Wales, and Marion County, recognized similar “Faith and Family Month” observances. Critics have raised concerns that the growing movement promotes a narrow definition of faith and family that excludes LGBTQ+ people, families, and Floridians of other faith traditions.

Florida State Rep. Angela “Angie” Nixon

“When politicians cannot solve the real problems people face, they manufacture cultural fights to distract from their failures,” said State Representative Angie Nixon. “Instead of addressing Florida’s housing crisis, insurance crisis, and rising costs, Governor DeSantis is choosing to spend June elevating a movement that tells LGBTQ+ people and their families they do not belong.

“As a person of faith, I reject the idea that faith should be used as a weapon to exclude people,” Nixon continued. “My faith teaches me to love my neighbor, welcome the marginalized, and recognize the dignity of every human being. This proclamation does the opposite. It sends a message that some Floridians are more worthy of recognition than others and that some families count more than others.

“Florida is not a one family state. It is home to single parents, blended families, adoptive families, grandparents raising grandchildren, and families built through love, commitment, and care. Every one of those families is real. Every one of them belongs. And while families across our state are struggling with skyrocketing insurance costs, unaffordable housing, and an economy that is leaving too many people behind, Governor DeSantis is once again choosing division over solutions.”

Nixon said faith should not be used “as a weapon to exclude people” and argued that the proclamation sends a message that some Floridians “are more worthy of recognition than others.”