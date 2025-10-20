HBCU Football Wrap-Up: Tenn. State, FAMU, and Morehouse win on Homecoming Weekend

HBCU Homecoming Weekend Recap: Key Wins, Standout Performances, and What’s Next

It was a thrilling Homecoming weekend across several HBCUs, packed with exciting matchups, breakout performances, and championship-caliber energy. Here’s a rundown of who came out on top, who fell short, and the players who made the biggest impact.

Tennessee State Tops Howard in Dominant Fashion

Quarterback Byron McNair led Tennessee State to a commanding 24–7 victory over Howard on Saturday night at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. McNair was sharp through the air, completing 18 of 22 passes for 174 yards and three touchdowns, while also adding 47 rushing yards on eight carries.

On defense, Micah Gay anchored the Tigers’ unit with 11 tackles and two interceptions, while Jaylon Price added a sack and a tackle for loss. TSU’s relentless pressure held Howard to just 116 passing yards and 67 rushing yards, recording four sacks and two takeaways that led to seven points.

For Howard, quarterback Tyriq Starks struggled, finishing 14-of-27 for 116 yards with two interceptions, while C.J. Neely led the Bison’s receivers with 56 yards.

Florida A&M Rallies Past Alcorn State to Celebrate Homecoming in Style

The Florida A&M Rattlers shook off a slow start to defeat Alcorn State 33–28, overcoming a five-point halftime deficit to claim their second win of the season (2–4, 1–1 SWAC).

Quarterback RJ Johnson III put on a clinic, completing 26 of 38 passes for 323 yards without a single interception. He connected with Jamar Taylor for a 17-yard touchdown to cap an impressive eight-play, 88-yard drive late in the third quarter. The Rattlers then struck again early in the fourth, extending their lead to 24–14 after a 26-yard touchdown run.

Florida A&M’s offense caught fire in the second half, scoring 15 unanswered points to seal a much-needed victory in front of their Homecoming crowd.

Prairie View A&M Extends Win Streak, Southern’s Struggles Continue

Prairie View A&M stayed perfect in conference play with a decisive 24–3 win over Southern, improving to 5–2 overall and 4–0 in the SWAC. Running back Lamagea McDowell scored twice on the ground, including a 15-yard touchdown to open the second quarter.

Quarterback Cameron Peters added a 13-yard touchdown pass to Jyzaiah Rockwell, and Aiden Webb capped the first half with a 30-yard field goal, pushing the Panthers’ lead to 17–0. Prairie View’s defense dominated the turnover battle (3–0) with an interception and two fumble recoveries.

Southern’s offense never found rhythm. Quarterback Ashton Strother threw for 81 yards and an interception, while Trey Holly, an LSU transfer, managed 99 yards on 21 carries. The Jaguars’ only points came from Nathan Zimmer’s 36-yard field goal.

Morehouse Cruises to Victory in SpelHouse Homecoming Classic

At B.T. Harvey Stadium, Morehouse made a statement with a commanding 31–7 win over Lane College during the SpelHouse Homecoming Weekend. Quarterback Miles Scott led the charge, going 21-for-32 for 313 yards and three touchdowns, while the defense held Lane to just 56 passing yards and snagged two interceptions.

The win marked Morehouse’s first Homecoming victory since 2019, extended their streak to three consecutive wins (their first since 2021), and positioned them to chase a four-game streak for the first time since 2011.

What’s Next: Jackson State vs. Grambling in Las Vegas Classic

Looking ahead, Jackson State is gearing up to face Grambling State in the inaugural Las Vegas Classic, set for 6:00 PM Eastern at Allegiant Stadium, home of the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders.