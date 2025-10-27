By

Howard University Statement on the Recent Shooting Incident

WASHINGTON, DC—On Friday, October 24, 2025, at approximately 8:22pm, officers from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) and the Howard University Department of Public Safety (HUPD) responded promptly to reports of gunfire near the 2500 block of Georgia Avenue and Howard Place, NW.

This incident was not affiliated with Howard University, and no Howard University students, faculty, or staff were involved. Preliminary reports indicate that a confrontation between two individuals led to the shooting. Four individuals sustained non-life threatening gunshot wounds. MPD and HUPD officers pursued and apprehended two suspects, who are now in MPD custody. Three firearms were also recovered at the scene.

The safety and well-being of the Howard University community is our highest priority. HUPD has implemented enhanced security measures throughout the weekend, including an increased presence of University security personnel and local law enforcement agencies on and around campus to ensure a safe and welcoming environment for all.

The University appreciates the swift and coordinated response of MPD and HUPD officers, whose actions helped to protect the safety of our community.

Contact: mediarelations@howard.edu

Office of University Communications