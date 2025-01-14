IN MEMORIAM: Legendary Soul Man Sam Moore, an Icon and Pioneer of Soul and R&B, Dies at 89

By Lauren Victoria Burke, NNPA Newswire Contributor

Sam Moore, an iconic American soul and R&B singer best known as one half of the legendary duo Sam & Dave, died on Jan. 10

Moore’s career spans over six decades. His unmistakable and powerful gospel-infused singing earned him a place as one of the greatest soul singers of all time.

Moore was born in Miami, Florida, Moore and was initially planning to be a gospel singer. But his career took a pivotal turn when he met Dave Prater in 1961. The two formed the duo Sam & Dave. They signed with Atlantic Records after meeting Jerry Wexler and then with Stax Records in 1965 and collaborated with legendary songwriters Isaac Hayes and David Porter.

The music and the sound of Sam & Dave would come to define the “Stax sound” and more broadly, the sound of soul music for a generation. Sam & Dave delivered energetic performances that featured their hits including, “Soul Man” (1967), “Hold On, I’m Comin’” (1966) and “When Something Is Wrong with My Baby” (1967).

Sam & Dave’s stage presence alone was a force that could not go unnoticed. When matched with their songs and music, much of which are still considered classic soul and R&B, they were unforgettable. Moore’s soaring tenor and Prater’s deep baritone, made their act unforgettable. Sam & Dave were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1992.

In addition to their voices, Sam & Dave had a back up band that would also become legend. Many of the recordings made by Sam & Dave featured Hayes on piano and Booker T and the MGs and The Memphis Horns as the backing musicians.

The final performance of Sam & Dave was on December 31, 1981 in San Francisco. On April 9, 1988, Dave Prater was killed in a car accident in Georgia.

Moore went on to receive numerous accolades throughout his career, including a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2019, induction into the Grammy Hall of Fame (for “Soul Man”), and the National Medal of Arts which was given by President George W. Bush in 2002.

Sam Moore remains active in music and philanthropy. He is celebrated not only for his contributions to soul music but also for his efforts to preserve the legacy of classic R&B and gospel traditions. Moore is also an advocate for musicians’ rights and a supporter of music education initiatives.

His enduring voice and passion continue to inspire generations of artists and fans worldwide.

Lauren Victoria Burke is an independent investigative journalist and the publisher of Black Virginia News. She is a political analyst who appears regularly on #RolandMartinUnfiltered and speaks on Crisis Comms on YouTube @LaurenVictoriaBurke. She can be contacted at LBurke007@gmail.com and on twitter at @LVBurke