Kamala Harris Makes History as She Accepts Democratic Nomination for President

By Stacy M. Brown

NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent

@StacyBrownMedia

On Thursday night, Vice President Kamala Harris formally accepted the Democratic nomination for president in a week filled with celebration, reflection, and a sense of history in the making. Following in the trailblazing footsteps of Shirley Chisholm, who ran for president 52 years ago, Harris became the first Black woman to receive a major political party’s nomination for president while speaking to a packed house at the United Center in Chicago. “America, the path that led me here in recent weeks was no doubt unexpected. But I’m no stranger to unlikely journeys,” Harris told the enthusiastic crowd, which greeted her with a standing ovation. She reflected on her late mother, Shyamala Harris, sharing a poignant story that resonated deeply. “My mother was 19 when she crossed the world alone, traveling from India to California with an unshakeable dream to be the scientist who would cure breast cancer. I miss her every day, especially now. And I know she’s looking down tonight and smiling.”

The final night of the Democratic National Convention served as both a celebration of Harris’s historic nomination and a pointed critique of the dangers posed by a potential second term for the twice impeached and 34 times convicted former President Donald Trump. Congressman Jason Crow delivered a stark warning about Trump’s Project 2025, outlining its potential to compromise national security, alienate allies, and dismantle critical benefits for veterans. “Real strength and security come from our people and our allies. Donald Trump’s Project 2025 would abandon our troops, our veterans, our allies, and our principles,” Crow emphasized, urging voters to choose Harris as the leader who will stand by America’s service members. The evening also brought attention to the enduring scars of racial injustice as four members of the Central Park Five, introduced by Rev. Al Sharpton, took the stage to recount their wrongful convictions and the role Trump played in their suffering. “He spent $85,000 on a full-page ad in the New York Times calling for our execution. We were innocent kids. But we served a total of 41 years in prison,” said Korey Wise. Yusef Salaam, now a New York City council member, added, “45 wanted us unalive. That man thinks that hate is the animating force in America. It is not.”

Sen. Elizabeth Warren also addressed the convention, delivering a scathing critique of Trump’s economic record and his disregard for the struggles of ordinary Americans. “Donald Trump, the felon, has no plan to lower costs for families. He doesn’t know how, and basically, he doesn’t really care,” Warren said, praising Harris for her efforts to combat price gouging and protect consumers during crises like the California wildfires and the COVID-19 pandemic. “You know what I love best about Kamala Harris? Kamala Harris can’t be bought, and she can’t be bossed around,” Warren declared to cheers from the crowd. Former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Marcia Fudge highlighted Harris’s lifelong commitment to housing rights, contrasting her leadership with Trump’s failed policies. “Kamala Harris has fought to protect homeowners and renters her entire career,” Fudge stated, urging voters to support a candidate who believes housing is a human right.

Rep. Elissa Slotkin, a Senate candidate in Michigan, added her voice, drawing on her extensive national security experience to warn against a second Trump term. “The choice in November is stark. America retreating from the world, or leading the world,” Slotkin said. The convention also featured a lineup of high-profile celebrities who voiced their support for the Harris-Walz ticket. Charlamagne Tha God, Dave Chappelle, and Tiffany Haddish attended, while actresses Eva Longoria and Kerry Washington delivered passionate speeches. Comedian D.L. Hughley added his voice to the call for unity and action. The night’s entertainment peaked with a performance by superstar Pink, who was joined onstage by her daughter, Willow, for the singer’s hit, “What About Us.”

Yet the night belonged to Harris, who closed the convention with a powerful call to action. “With this election, our nation has a precious, fleeting opportunity to move past the bitterness, cynicism, and divisive battles of the past,” Harris proclaimed. “I know there are people of various political views watching tonight. And I want you to know I promise to be a president for all Americans. I will be a president who unites us around our highest aspirations. A president who leads—and listens.” As Harris left the stage for a standing ovation, it was clear that her nomination had energized the Democratic base and set the stage for a deeply consequential election. “We know what a second Trump term would look like. It’s all laid out in ‘Project 2025,’” she warned. “But the consequences of putting Donald Trump back in the White House are extremely serious.”



Post Views: 40