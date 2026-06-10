Know…Before You Buy the 2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Summit 4×4

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The Color of Our Money Is Green: A Buyer’s Guide to What Cars Actually Cost stan.store/RGist

A 2.0-liter Hurricane turbocharged four-cylinder paired with an eight-speed automatic. On a three-row SUV this size, that sounds like a recipe for strained acceleration. It isn’t. The turbo four pulls cleanly enough to merge onto an interstate without theatrics, which is the threshold most buyers actually care about. The trade-off pays off where it counts: a class-leading 529 miles of driving range and 22 mpg combined (20 city, 25 highway).

The eight-speed is the variable. Turbo fours and conventional automatics can have a complicated relationship, and Jeep’s calibration isn’t the best example you’ll find in 2026. It does the job.

Where The Money Actually Goes

This Summit arrives with the Customer Preferred Package 2CU, Advanced ProTech Group I, Obsidian Package, and Rear-Seat Entertainment Group, and the cabin tells you so immediately. Palermo leather, real wood across the dash, multi-color ambient lighting. It is, by any honest measure, a luxurious place to spend time.

The seats deserve a paragraph. Both fronts get power adjustment with back massagers that feel like a massage, not the vibrating-pad imitation most systems deliver. Heated and ventilated front seats are standard, second-row seats are heated, rear seats are ventilated, and even the steering wheel heats.

AutoNetwork helps serious car shoppers inspect any new vehicle online before walking into a dealership. I’m Roosevelt — I’ve been reviewing cars and shaping digital car buying and credit union auto leasing since before YouTube car reviews existed.

You’ll find detailed walkaround reviews, POV test drives, and buyer-focused breakdowns covering comfort, space, features, and real-world value.

How to use the channel:

Watch the walkaround of the car you’re considering

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Author: BlackPressUSA