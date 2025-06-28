LIVE NNPA 2025 National Legacy Awards Gala | Savannah

By Stacy M. Brown
Black Press USA Senior National Correspondent
SAVANNAH, Ga.—The Sacramento Observer and The Savannah Tribune stood out as the top honorees at the 2025 National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA) Fund’s Messenger Awards, held during the Black Press of America’s annual convention at the JW Marriott Savannah Plant Riverside District Hotel.
The convention, themed “The Black Press: Engaging Black America—Empowerment, Justice and Prosperity,” marked the 198th year of the Black Press of America, which today comprises more than 200 African American-owned newspapers and media companies committed to covering the stories and issues that shape Black communities nationwide.
The Sacramento Observer earned the night’s most prestigious recognition, the John B. Russwurm Award, presented to the newspaper with the highest cumulative score across all award categories. The Observer achieved an impressive 154 points and took home first-place honors in Education Reporting, Business Reporting, Original Photography, Youth and Children Coverage, and Facebook Campaigns. The publication also placed among the top three in several additional categories, including Environment, Social Criminal Justice, and Fashion, Beauty, and Lifestyle, underscoring its consistent strength in both editorial content and audience engagement.
While the Observer dominated the content awards, The Savannah Tribune was honored for its leadership and community impact. Publisher Shirley Ann Barber James received the Publisher of the Year Award, recognizing her decades of dedication to preserving and strengthening the Tribune’s voice. Accepting the award, James thanked her family, staff, and Savannah’s civic organizations for supporting the paper’s mission and expanding its reach.
Other publications also earned multiple honors. The Houston Defender captured first-place awards in Health Reporting, Environment Reporting, and Fashion, Beauty, and Lifestyle. The St. Louis American earned first place in the categories of Special Editions, Original Advertising Campaigns, Broadsheet Layout and Design, and Video Campaigns. The Afro-American Newspaper of Baltimore and the Chicago Defender also collected several top finishes.
All winners by category included:
Health Reporting – Emory O. Jackson Award
1st Place: Houston Defender
2nd Place: Birmingham Times
3rd Place: Afro-American Newspaper, Baltimore
Education Reporting – Frank L. Stanley Award
1st Place: The Sacramento Observer
2nd Place: Washington Informer
3rd Place: Savannah Tribune
Social Criminal Justice – Ida B. Wells Award
1st Place: Chicago Defender
2nd Place: Dallas Weekly
3rd Place: The Sacramento Observer
Environment – Wilbert L. Holloway Award
1st Place: Houston Defender
2nd Place: The Sacramento Observer
3rd Place: New York Amsterdam News
Faith & Religion
1st Place: L.A. Sentinel
2nd Place: Baltimore Times
3rd Place: Final Call
Business Reporting
1st Place: The Sacramento Observer
2nd Place: Chicago Defender
3rd Place: Houston Defender
Editorial Opinion – Robert S. Abbott Award
1st Place: Forward Times
2nd Place: Washington Informer
3rd Place: Texas Metro News
Original Photography
1st Place: The Sacramento Observer
2nd Place: Houston Defender
3rd Place: New York Amsterdam News
Entertainment Coverage – Armstrong Ellington Award
1st Place: Afro-American Newspaper, Baltimore
2nd Place: Washington Informer
3rd Place: Atlanta Voice
Sports – Don King Award
1st Place: Afro-American Newspaper, Baltimore
2nd Place: St. Louis American
3rd Place: Atlanta Voice
Youth and Children Coverage
1st Place: The Sacramento Observer
2nd Place: Philadelphia Tribune
3rd Place: Savannah Tribune
Fashion, Beauty & Lifestyle – Ada S. Franklin Award
1st Place: Houston Defender
2nd Place: The Sacramento Observer
3rd Place: Atlanta Voice
Special Editions – Leon H. Washington Award
1st Place: St. Louis American
2nd Place: Philadelphia Tribune
3rd Place: Washington Informer
Original Advertising Campaign – E. Washington Rhodes Award
1st Place: St. Louis American
2nd Place: New Pittsburgh Courier
3rd Place: Seattle Medium
Layout & Design (Tabloid) – Robert L. Vann Award
1st Place: Washington Informer
2nd Place: Texas Metro News
3rd Place: New York Amsterdam News
Layout & Design (Broadsheet) – Robert L. Vann Award
1st Place: St. Louis American
2nd Place: Philadelphia Tribune
3rd Place: Michigan Chronicle
Website Excellence – A. Philip Randolph Award
1st Place: New Pittsburgh Courier
2nd Place: Michigan Chronicle
3rd Place: St. Louis American
Facebook Campaign
1st Place: The Sacramento Observer
2nd Place: Forward Times
3rd Place: Michigan Chronicle
Instagram Campaign
1st Place: Texas Metro News
2nd Place: Chicago Defender
3rd Place: Michigan Chronicle
Video Campaign
1st Place: St. Louis American
2nd Place: Houston Defender
3rd Place: L.A. Sentinel
Community Service – Karl Murphy Award
1st Place: Baltimore Times
2nd Place: L.A. Sentinel
3rd Place: Texas Metro News
Community Engagement – W.A. Scott II Award
1st Place: Dallas Weekly
2nd Place: Houston Defender
3rd Place: Philadelphia Tribune
Newspaper Excellence – John H. Sengstacke Award
1st Place: Philadelphia Tribune
2nd Place: Afro-American Newspaper, Baltimore
3rd Place: Atlanta Voice
Newsletter Excellence
1st Place: New Pittsburgh Courier
2nd Place: Savannah Tribune
3rd Place: Michigan Chronicle
“This is an opportunity to showcase the amazing publications, publishers, and journalists, and their staff who keep the Black press alive,” NNPA Fund Chair and Houston Forward Times Publisher Karen Carter Richards stated.