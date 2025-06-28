LIVE NNPA 2025 National Legacy Awards Gala | Savannah

By Stacy M. Brown

Black Press USA Senior National Correspondent

SAVANNAH, Ga.—The Sacramento Observer and The Savannah Tribune stood out as the top honorees at the 2025 National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA) Fund’s Messenger Awards, held during the Black Press of America’s annual convention at the JW Marriott Savannah Plant Riverside District Hotel.

The convention, themed “The Black Press: Engaging Black America—Empowerment, Justice and Prosperity,” marked the 198th year of the Black Press of America, which today comprises more than 200 African American-owned newspapers and media companies committed to covering the stories and issues that shape Black communities nationwide.

The Sacramento Observer earned the night’s most prestigious recognition, the John B. Russwurm Award, presented to the newspaper with the highest cumulative score across all award categories. The Observer achieved an impressive 154 points and took home first-place honors in Education Reporting, Business Reporting, Original Photography, Youth and Children Coverage, and Facebook Campaigns. The publication also placed among the top three in several additional categories, including Environment, Social Criminal Justice, and Fashion, Beauty, and Lifestyle, underscoring its consistent strength in both editorial content and audience engagement.

While the Observer dominated the content awards, The Savannah Tribune was honored for its leadership and community impact. Publisher Shirley Ann Barber James received the Publisher of the Year Award, recognizing her decades of dedication to preserving and strengthening the Tribune’s voice. Accepting the award, James thanked her family, staff, and Savannah’s civic organizations for supporting the paper’s mission and expanding its reach.

Other publications also earned multiple honors. The Houston Defender captured first-place awards in Health Reporting, Environment Reporting, and Fashion, Beauty, and Lifestyle. The St. Louis American earned first place in the categories of Special Editions, Original Advertising Campaigns, Broadsheet Layout and Design, and Video Campaigns. The Afro-American Newspaper of Baltimore and the Chicago Defender also collected several top finishes.

All winners by category included:

Health Reporting – Emory O. Jackson Award

1st Place: Houston Defender

2nd Place: Birmingham Times

3rd Place: Afro-American Newspaper, Baltimore

Education Reporting – Frank L. Stanley Award

1st Place: The Sacramento Observer

2nd Place: Washington Informer

3rd Place: Savannah Tribune

Social Criminal Justice – Ida B. Wells Award

1st Place: Chicago Defender

2nd Place: Dallas Weekly

3rd Place: The Sacramento Observer

Environment – Wilbert L. Holloway Award

1st Place: Houston Defender

2nd Place: The Sacramento Observer

3rd Place: New York Amsterdam News

Faith & Religion

1st Place: L.A. Sentinel

2nd Place: Baltimore Times

3rd Place: Final Call

Business Reporting

1st Place: The Sacramento Observer

2nd Place: Chicago Defender

3rd Place: Houston Defender

Editorial Opinion – Robert S. Abbott Award

1st Place: Forward Times

2nd Place: Washington Informer

3rd Place: Texas Metro News

Original Photography

1st Place: The Sacramento Observer

2nd Place: Houston Defender

3rd Place: New York Amsterdam News

Entertainment Coverage – Armstrong Ellington Award

1st Place: Afro-American Newspaper, Baltimore

2nd Place: Washington Informer

3rd Place: Atlanta Voice

Sports – Don King Award

1st Place: Afro-American Newspaper, Baltimore

2nd Place: St. Louis American

3rd Place: Atlanta Voice

Youth and Children Coverage

1st Place: The Sacramento Observer

2nd Place: Philadelphia Tribune

3rd Place: Savannah Tribune

Fashion, Beauty & Lifestyle – Ada S. Franklin Award

1st Place: Houston Defender

2nd Place: The Sacramento Observer

3rd Place: Atlanta Voice

Special Editions – Leon H. Washington Award

1st Place: St. Louis American

2nd Place: Philadelphia Tribune

3rd Place: Washington Informer

Original Advertising Campaign – E. Washington Rhodes Award

1st Place: St. Louis American

2nd Place: New Pittsburgh Courier

3rd Place: Seattle Medium

Layout & Design (Tabloid) – Robert L. Vann Award

1st Place: Washington Informer

2nd Place: Texas Metro News

3rd Place: New York Amsterdam News

Layout & Design (Broadsheet) – Robert L. Vann Award

1st Place: St. Louis American

2nd Place: Philadelphia Tribune

3rd Place: Michigan Chronicle

Website Excellence – A. Philip Randolph Award

1st Place: New Pittsburgh Courier

2nd Place: Michigan Chronicle

3rd Place: St. Louis American

Facebook Campaign

1st Place: The Sacramento Observer

2nd Place: Forward Times

3rd Place: Michigan Chronicle

Instagram Campaign

1st Place: Texas Metro News

2nd Place: Chicago Defender

3rd Place: Michigan Chronicle

Video Campaign

1st Place: St. Louis American

2nd Place: Houston Defender

3rd Place: L.A. Sentinel

Community Service – Karl Murphy Award

1st Place: Baltimore Times

2nd Place: L.A. Sentinel

3rd Place: Texas Metro News

Community Engagement – W.A. Scott II Award

1st Place: Dallas Weekly

2nd Place: Houston Defender

3rd Place: Philadelphia Tribune

Newspaper Excellence – John H. Sengstacke Award

1st Place: Philadelphia Tribune

2nd Place: Afro-American Newspaper, Baltimore

3rd Place: Atlanta Voice

Newsletter Excellence

1st Place: New Pittsburgh Courier

2nd Place: Savannah Tribune

3rd Place: Michigan Chronicle

“This is an opportunity to showcase the amazing publications, publishers, and journalists, and their staff who keep the Black press alive,” NNPA Fund Chair and Houston Forward Times Publisher Karen Carter Richards stated.