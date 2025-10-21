Michael Tubbs and the Vision to Lead a New Generation

By Michael J. Payton

I’ve spent my life and career telling stories that challenge power and celebrate possibility.

I was raised by a single mother in the East Bay Area who worked as a cook and wrote poetry at night. She homeschooled me and taught me that art could be armor—that creativity could crack open the world when doors refused to.

Those experiences shaped a conviction that runs deeper than entertainment: storytelling is political. It determines who gets seen, who gets silenced, and what futures feel possible.

That conviction is what inspired me to launch Vision for a Change—a bold, unfiltered conversation about leadership, values, and what the vision for America’s future truly looks like for our generation.

This journey starts at home—with our communities. Before we can fix the nation, we have to listen to the people living it every day: the barbershops, the churches, the classrooms, the living rooms—the places where truth still breathes and vision is still born.

That’s why I am collaborating with Black Press USA, the longest-running and largest network of Black-owned newspapers in the country. For nearly two centuries, the Black Press has been the heartbeat of our stories—documenting our pain, our progress, and our power when no one else would.

Together, we’re reclaiming the mic and amplifying the voices shaping America’s next chapter.

And there’s no better voice to help open this dialogue than Michael Tubbs.

Leadership with Purpose, Not Position

Tubbs made history at 26 as the youngest mayor of a major US city—Stockton, California—and now he’s running for lieutenant governor. His record is a blueprint for purpose-driven leadership: launching the nation’s first mayor-led guaranteed-income pilot, raising millions for college scholarships, and helping cut homicides nearly in half.

When I asked what drives him, he said, “If the status quo isn’t working, we have to do something to make it better.”

That’s the essence of Vision for a Change: leadership measured not by titles but by courage—the courage to imagine something better and build it, even when it’s unpopular.

The Courage to Be Uncomfortable

Tubbs believes fear can be fuel. “Be so afraid of nothing changing that you act,” he told me. “Be so afraid of things getting worse that you vote and get involved.”

That’s not rhetoric—that’s resolve. In an age of outrage and apathy, Tubbs reminds us that real change is uncomfortable. Progress requires confrontation, not caution.

Faith, Family, and Grounded Values

Tubbs talks about faith and family the way some talk about policy. “The government’s highest function,” he said, “is to allow families to be families and parents to parent.”

As someone who also came from humble beginnings and built a career around purpose, I connected deeply with that. Both of us were shaped by mothers who taught us resilience, responsibility, and faith—the kind that insists hope is a strategy, not a slogan.

Reclaiming the Democratic Imagination

Tubbs is a proud Democrat, but an honest one. “My faith, my family, and my experiences shaped my politics—not the other way around,” he said.

He challenges the party to get out of boardrooms and back into communities—to speak plainly about jobs, home ownership, and opportunity. “You can’t have college-seminar conversations when folks are hungry,” he told me. “People want to know if you see them.”

That’s not just messaging advice—it’s moral advice. Empathy is strategy.

Fighting Misinformation with Truth and Presence

As mayor, Tubbs endured a coordinated misinformation campaign. Instead of retreating, he doubled down on visibility. “At some point, everybody’s got to be a pig,” he joked. “You have to be willing to fight for the truth.”

In a digital age built on distortion, that’s real courage—the willingness to get in the mud without losing your soul.

A Vision for the Future

When I asked Tubbs what kind of California he wants to build, his answer felt like a manifesto for a generation:

“A California where everyone has the opportunity to thrive.

Where housing is affordable.

Where one job is enough.

A place where compassion and common sense actually work.”

That’s the America I want to help shape through Vision for a Change—an America led by people who don’t mistake privilege for purpose, who understand that leadership begins in service, and who still believe this country’s best days are ahead.

Michael Tubbs embodies that belief.

He’s not waiting for permission to lead—he’s leading because the moment demands it.

And if we can summon that same courage—in our cities, our classrooms, and yes, even in our politics—then maybe, just maybe, we’ll find our own vision for a change.