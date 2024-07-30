NNPA Demands NABJ Rescind Invitation to Donald Trump

The National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA) has forcefully condemned the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) for including former President Donald Trump in a panel during its annual convention. The stunning invitation has sparked widespread outrage within the journalism community.

By Stacy M. Brown, NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent

“I strongly oppose Trump’s participation in the NABJ annual convention and career fair,” declared NNPA National Chair Bobby Henry. The NNPA represents over 250 African American-owned newspapers and media companies and has been a pillar of the Black Press of America for 197 years. “His divisive rhetoric and actions have harmed marginalized communities, particularly the Black community,” Henry continued. “Allowing him a platform at this event undermines the NABJ’s values of inclusion and solidarity and risks normalizing his damaging behavior.”

Henry emphasized the necessity of Black journalists to foster dialogues that uplift and empower marginalized voices, not those who have historically opposed minority interests.

Founded in 1975, the NABJ is a prominent organization for journalists of color in America. The decision to invite the controversial, twice-impeached, and 34-times convicted felon and former president has triggered a significant backlash from its members.

“I have decided to step down as co-chair from this year’s #NABJ24 convention in Chicago,” tweeted NABJ convention co-chair Karen Attiah to her 234,000 followers. “To the journalists interviewing Trump, I wish them the best of luck. For everyone else, I’m looking forward to meeting and reconnecting with all of you in the Windy City.”

Attiah noted that NABJ leadership did not consult her in the decision to provide Trump with a platform.

Journalist Kathia Woods, who will host a panel during the event, voiced her disappointment but affirmed her commitment to attending the convention due to her responsibilities.

“I’m here for my young journalists to support and will continue to advocate for you,” Woods stated. “Also, Brandon is a friend, and he and his team worked really hard.”

Prominent journalists April Ryan and Yamiche Alcindor, both of whom Trump has previously targeted, also condemned the NABJ’s decision. However, Jemele Hill and Simone Sanders argued that the criticism might be premature. “We interviewed the President of the Heritage Foundation on @TheWeekendMSNBC,” Sanders wrote. “Some people thought it was a bad idea, but we asked real questions and got him on the record on key issues. Folks shouldn’t assume that all the journalists interviewing Trump at NABJ aren’t going to ask real questions or hold him accountable.”

Roland Martin, another prominent NABJ member, added that he found it troubling that no Black male journalists were invited to question Trump. Like so many others, Martin vehemently objected to including Fox News personality and Trump apologist Harris Faulkner, who will serve as moderator.

As the backlash grows, NABJ President Ken Lemon faces increasing calls for his resignation. “The NNPA is resolutely opposed to Donald Trump being scheduled to speak at the 2024 NABJ National Convention in Chicago,” stated NNPA President and CEO Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis Jr. “For 197 years, the Black Press of America has been on the frontline of Black America’s struggle for freedom, justice, and equality. It is a tragic affront to Black America for NABJ to permit Trump to spew racist lies, hatred, and fascism at an NABJ national convention. The NNPA urgently calls upon NABJ leadership to immediately rescind the invitation. The eyes of Black America and the world are watching with shame and disgust.”



