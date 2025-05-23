    NOTICE OF ACTION FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE – BISSELL-VAUGHN

    IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA
    Case No.: 25-DR-4650-O
    Div. 47

    DANIELLE LYN BISSELL-VAUGHN
    Petitioner,
    and
    DALTON SHERIFF VAUGHN
    Respondent.

    TO:  DALTON SHERIFF VAUGHN
    19435 West Badgett Lane
    Litchfield Park, AZ 85340

    YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for dissolution of marriage has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on DANIELLE LYN BISSELL-VAUGHN, whose address is 3172 South Burnby Avenue, Orlando FL 32806, on or before 7/10/2025, and file the original with the Clerk of this Court at 425 North Orange Avenue, Orlando Florida, 32801, before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.

    The action is asking the court to decide how the following real or personal property should be divided:
    NONE

    Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request.

    You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be malled or e-mailed to the address(es) on record at the clerk’s office.

    WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information, Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.

    DATED: 5/15/2025
    Tiffany Moore-Russell
    Orange County Clerk of Court
    By Christine Lobban
    Deputy Clerk
    Date of 1st Publication:  5/23/2025

