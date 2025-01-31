Notice Of Action For Dissolution Of Marriage – Hernandez

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT,

IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA

No: 24-DR-5964-0

Div 29

Jose Antonio Hernandez,

Petitioner,

and

Jannira Ivette Fuentes

Respondent.

TO: Jannira Ivette Fuentes

921 Summer Street

Kissimmee Florida 32744

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for Dissolution of Marriage has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Jose Antonio Hernandez, whose address is 3811 Millenia Blvd., Apt.; 105, Orlando Florida 32839 on or before 03/20/2025, and file the original with the Clerk of this Court at 425 North Orange Avenue, Orlando FL 32802, before service on the Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Petition.

This action is asking the court to decide how the following real or personal property should be divided: None.

Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request.

You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Courts office notified of your current address. (You may file Notice of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address(es) on record at the clerks office.

WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.

Dated Jan. 29, 2025

TIFFANY M. RUSSELL

Orange County Clerk of the Court

By: Marielena Lozado

Deputy Clerk

1st publication date: 1/31/2025