Notice of Action for Dissolution of Marriage – Lee

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT,

IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case No: 2024-DR-011857-0

Bessy Lee

Petitioner

and

Jose B Cardenas,

Respondent

TO: Jose B Cardenas

Orlando Fl. 32805

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for Dissolution of Marriage has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Bessy Lee, whose address is 1213 35th Street, Orlando FL 32805, on or before 2/6/2025, and file the original with the Clerk of this Court at Orange County Courthouse, 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801, either before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Petition.

Copies of all court documents , including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office.

You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Courts office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address(es) on record at the clerk’s office.

WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.

Date: Dec 20, 2024

Tiffany Moore-Russell

Orange County Clerk of Court

By Tiffany M. Russell

Deputy Clerk

1st Publication date: Jan. 3, 2025