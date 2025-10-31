Advertisement
HomeLegal NoticesNotice Of Action - Lowe vs J3 Equities LLC, et al
Legal Notices

Notice Of Action – Lowe vs J3 Equities LLC, et al

By: Jeffrey Atwater

Date:

Related stories

Legal Notices

Notice Of Action For Dissolution Of Marriage – JACKMAN

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT,...
Legal Notices

Notice of Fictitious Name Registration – InStyle LuxTrans LLC 

NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to the provisions of...
Legal Notices

Notice of Fictitious Name Registration – Mood Designer Publishing 

NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to the provisions of...
Legal Notices

Notice of Fictitious Name Registration – Mood Designer

NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to the provisions of...
Legal Notices

NOTICE OF ACTION FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE – Wright

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT,...
spot_img
Written by Jeffrey Atwater

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA
Case No.: 2025-CA-009713-O

Advertisement

Michael Lowe,
Plaintiff
vs
J3 Equities LLC,
JBET Financial Solutions,
Javier Saul Bengoa,
Edward Encarnacion,
and David Cintron,
Defendants

NOTICE OF ACTION

TO: David Cintron
Last Known Address:
7699 Belvoir Drive
Orlando, FL 32835

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that a Complaint has been filed against you in the above-styled court by Plaintiff Michael Lowe, seeking damages and relief for breach of lease agreement, trespass, unlawful lockout, and related claims, including causes of action seeking to pierce the corporate veil and establish liability against associated defendants.

You are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to the Complaint, on the Plaintiff, Michael Lowe, 1206 41st Street, Orlando, FL 32839, within 30 days after the first publication of this notice, and file the original with the Clerk of the Circuit Court at 425 North Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801, either before service on the Plaintiff or immediately thereafter.

If you fail to do so, a Default Judgment may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

DATED;:
Tiffany Moore Russell, Clerk of the Circuit Court
By: Deputy Clerk

Date of 1st Publication: 10/31/2025

Author Profile
Web
Related Posts
Jeffrey Atwater
Jeffrey Atwaterhttp://orlandoadvocate.com/legal-notices

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

PUBLIX

spot_img

Latest stories

spot_img
Previous article
Notice Of Action For Dissolution Of Marriage – JACKMAN

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Company

Policies

Latest

Notice Of Action For Dissolution Of Marriage – JACKMAN

Legal Notices 0
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT,...

MacKenzie Scott: A Philanthropy of the Spirit in an Age of Abandonment

Politics 0
By Stacy M. Brown Black Press USA Senior National Correspondent There...

The Hunger Line: America’s Most Vulnerable Face a Crisis of Cruelty

Politics 0
By Stacy M. Brown Black Press USA Senior National Correspondent There...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.