Notice Of Action – Lowe vs J3 Equities LLC, et al

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case No.: 2025-CA-009713-O

Michael Lowe,

Plaintiff

vs

J3 Equities LLC,

JBET Financial Solutions,

Javier Saul Bengoa,

Edward Encarnacion,

and David Cintron,

Defendants

NOTICE OF ACTION

TO: David Cintron

Last Known Address:

7699 Belvoir Drive

Orlando, FL 32835

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that a Complaint has been filed against you in the above-styled court by Plaintiff Michael Lowe, seeking damages and relief for breach of lease agreement, trespass, unlawful lockout, and related claims, including causes of action seeking to pierce the corporate veil and establish liability against associated defendants.

You are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to the Complaint, on the Plaintiff, Michael Lowe, 1206 41st Street, Orlando, FL 32839, within 30 days after the first publication of this notice, and file the original with the Clerk of the Circuit Court at 425 North Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801, either before service on the Plaintiff or immediately thereafter.

If you fail to do so, a Default Judgment may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

DATED;:

Tiffany Moore Russell, Clerk of the Circuit Court

By: Deputy Clerk

Date of 1st Publication: 10/31/2025