    NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to the provisions of the Fictitious Names Registration Act of Florida (Chapter 50, Florida Statutes) that an application for registration of a fictitious name will be filed in the office of the Florida Department of State, for the conduct of a business under the fictitious name of BridgePoint DryUp with its principal office or place of business at 1809 Great Falls Way, Orlando, Florida 32824, in Miami-Dade County. The names and addresses, including street and number, if any, of all persons who are parties to the registration is/are: Bridgepoint Sync, LLC, 1809 Great Falls Way, Orlando, Florida 32824, who, being (an) owner(s) in the above fictitious name, certif(y)ies that the information contained herein is true and accurate.

    Pub: June 27, 2025 

