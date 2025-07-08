OBSERVER Awarded Grant to Expand to Stockton

By NY Carib News

Clarendon-born fashion designer Mikayla Salmon has turned a lifelong dream into a remarkable reality, securing a coveted collaboration with global fast-fashion powerhouse Shein—a breakthrough that has propelled her from a small-town creative to an international designer.

What began as a passion nurtured in high school took an extraordinary leap last November when Shein unexpectedly contacted Salmon to partner on a collection. Initially, she was skeptical.

“At first, I thought it was a scam,” she laughed. “I said to myself, ‘Shein just texted my phone? That can’t be real.’ I left the message on read for about two hours until I literally heard a voice say, ‘Respond to the message.’”

When she finally replied, Shein promptly sent over a contract. The result: her debut four-piece spring collection, launched in April 2025, featuring modern, trend-forward designs and a runaway best-seller.

A Star Collection

Salmon’s Shein collection blends her bold creative vision with contemporary fashion sensibilities. It features:

A playful pink romper

A denim bubble mini dress

A sunset ombré cut-out bodycon dress

A standout two-piece orange skirt set

The two-piece quickly became her best-selling item, selling out twice, with Shein preparing to re-release the design in a new, top-secret color.

To Salmon’s knowledge, she is the second Jamaica-born designer to collaborate with Shein on this scale—an achievement that fills her with pride. The company gave her five months to design the collection, during which she submitted 14 designs, of which four were selected.

“Shein handled everything else—the cutting, sewing, branding, marketing, and fulfillment,” she explained. “My only responsibility was to create and send the original sketches.”

From Clarendon to the World

Salmon’s journey is rooted in resilience and ambition. The 29-year-old part-time pharmacy technician first made waves when she won the Campari Pop Style competition in 2018, and last year, she showcased her designs in Cuba. Despite her growing international profile, she still sews for clients attending local events like Chillin’ on the Farm and Teacup Sundays and customizes bridal wear, swimwear, and pageant gowns.

The designer launched her brand, Young Addiction, with a mission to create clothing for all body types—especially plus-size women.“It’s always been important for me to make people feel beautiful, especially women like me who struggle to find stylish clothes that actually fit,” Salmon said.

Her creative energy is heavily influenced by Jamaica’s golden era of the 1990s, when bold colors, daring silhouettes, and fearless self-expression dominated local fashion.

“A lot of people had their own unique style then, and the world was looking to Jamaica for fashion cues,” she reflected.

Overcoming Self-Doubt

Despite her obvious talent, Salmon admitted that self-doubt was her biggest hurdle.

“I second-guessed myself a lot,” she said. “I kept wondering, will people like my designs? Will Jamaicans support me? I wanted to showcase something bold but wasn’t sure how it would be received.”

Her persistence ultimately paid off. Salmon had previously entered two Shein competitions and applied three times to the Shein X designer program without success. She believes her repeated applications kept her on the company’s radar and eventually led to her selection.

Although the Shein collaboration was met with excitement on TikTok and other social media platforms, Salmon noted that many Jamaicans still don’t realize she’s the designer behind the collection.

“I wasn’t expecting the overwhelming response I got when I posted the video,” she said. “People I didn’t even know were messaging me, saying they were proud of me and that it’s a good look for Jamaica. I think this is a really positive push for local fashion on the global stage.”

Championing Local Fashion and Eyeing Lagos

Salmon continues to advocate for growth within Jamaica’s fashion industry but is clear-eyed about its challenges.

“It’s hard to access quality fabrics in Jamaica. We all end up using the same materials, which limits creativity,” she explained. “And shipping costs for international customers are just too high. That really needs to change.”

She believes that revitalizing former industrial spaces like the Garmex Free Zone could reignite Jamaica’s export potential and transform the local fashion economy.

“We used to export garments. We can do it again,” she said passionately. “Designers like me are doing everything—designing, sewing, branding. What we need now is infrastructure for manufacturing.”

Looking ahead, Young Addiction will soon expand into menswear, with Salmon hinting at versatile pieces Jamaican men can wear to church, brunch, or a party. She’s also developing a custom ackee print, a nod to national pride, which will feature in her entry for the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission’s Fashion and Visual Arts competition.

While she has yet to work with local celebrities, she dreams of styling Spice, Masicka, and Vybz Kartel.

“For now, I always say all my customers are celebrities,” she added with a smile.

Bold Dreams and Global Vision

“Fashion is my life—I live, eat, and breathe it. There’s nothing else I’d rather do,” Salmon declared.

She envisions more international collaborations, more best-sellers, and above all, a fashion world where people like her—‘the fat country girl’—feel beautiful, seen, and celebrated.

Her ultimate international ambition? Lagos, Nigeria.

“If I weren’t doing this in Jamaica, I’d want to be in Lagos,” she said. “The fashion industry there is booming—the fabrics, the culture, the creativity—it’s like a dream.”

But for now, Mikayla Salmon is content making her mark right where she started—proving that even a country girl from Clarendon can set global trends.