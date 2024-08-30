OP-ED: Governor Abbott’s Voter Purge is Jim Crow 2.0—We Must Fight Back!

Governor Abbott’s recent announcement about the removal of almost 1 million voters since 2021 is reminiscent of our nation’s darkest times. This is Jim Crow 2.0, plain and simple—a modern-day attempt to suppress the voices of Texans who are already marginalized. As a state representative and a proud member of Alpha Phi Alpha, the same fraternity as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., I am outraged that we are still fighting the same battles Dr. King and many others fought decades ago. They marched, protested, and sacrificed so that every American could vote. Yet here we are, in 2024, still struggling to protect this fundamental right.

Governor Abbott’s actions go beyond what he claims is “safeguarding” our elections. Let’s be clear: federal and state laws require regular maintenance of voter rolls to ensure accuracy. He is using the pretense of safeguarding against illegal voting as a rationale for a widespread purge that will unfairly impact communities of color, seniors, and low-income Texans. These are the same people who have historically faced barriers to voting, and now they are being targeted once again. This is voter suppression at its finest, and it is a direct attack on democracy.

The impact of these purges is far-reaching. When nearly a million people are removed from the voter rolls, the result is not just a more streamlined list—it’s a list that is disproportionately whiter, wealthier, and more likely to support the current administration. This is not a coincidence but a deliberate move to disenfranchise those less likely to vote for Governor Abbott and his allies. By framing this as a crackdown on illegal voting, the governor attempts to undermine trust in our elections. The truth is, this isn’t about illegal voting. It’s about power—maintaining it, consolidating it, and keeping it out of the hands of those who dare to challenge the status quo.

Texans cannot let this stand. We cannot allow our state to be dragged back to a time when voting was a privilege reserved for a select few. We must fight back against this anti-democratic agenda with everything we have. The first step is to ensure that you, your family, and your friends are registered to vote. Double-check your registration status, make sure your information is current, and encourage others to do the same.

To protect our right to vote, we must be vigilant and proactive and refuse to be silenced. I will continue to fight for the passage of the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act and the Freedom to Vote federal legislation by Congress. Checking our registration status is only the beginning. We must also turn out in force on November 5th. If we vote in large numbers, our voices cannot be ignored. Let’s send Governor Abbott and his associates a clear message that we will not be swayed, silenced, or stand idly by while our rights are stripped away. This is our state, our democracy, and our future; we will fight for it with everything we have.

Governor Abbott’s voter purge is a stark reminder that the struggle for civil rights is far from over. It underscores the persistence of oppressive forces willing to go to any lengths to retain their grip on power. However, it also reawakens our strength, resilience, and determination. We have faced such challenges before and emerged victorious, and we will do so again. As Dr. King famously said, “The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice.” This arc only bends when we actively push it, fight for it, and refuse to surrender. Let us roll up our sleeves, get to work, and propel that arc toward justice once more. Let’s fight for our right to vote, for our democracy, and for the future of Texas. United, we will ensure that every voice is heard and that our state progresses forward, not backward.



