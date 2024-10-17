OP-ED: It’s Our Time to Shine – Black Men Must Vote to Move America Forward

Black men, our country needs us now more than ever. On November 5th, we have the power to shape the future of this nation. It’s a moment for us to rise, to make our voices heard, and to lead. This election isn’t just about politics—it’s about ensuring that opportunity, equality, and justice become realities, not just promises.

We’ve been called the backbone of democracy, and for good reason. When we show up, we change the game. Throughout history—from the Civil Rights Movement to today—our votes have driven the victories that bring us closer to justice and equality. Now, it’s time for us to show that same strength, unity, and determination once again.

Why We Must Show Up

This election will decide the direction of our nation for years to come. Healthcare, economic opportunity, voting rights, education, and criminal justice reform are all on the ballot. These issues directly affect our families, our communities, and our future. If we stay home, we risk losing the progress we’ve fought hard to achieve—and we can’t afford to let that happen.

Democratic leadership is building a future where Black men and all Americans can thrive. We’ve seen advances in health coverage, small business investments, job protections, and justice reform. There’s still more to be done, but the progress we’ve made shows that when Democrats are in office, we move forward.

Kamala Harris: Leadership That Represents Us

I am proud to support Vice President Kamala Harris for President of the United States. She’s a leader with the experience, vision, and resolve to address the challenges we face. Her platform is focused on creating opportunities for working families, supporting small businesses, advancing racial equity, and ensuring that justice and fairness are more than ideals—they are lived realities.

With Kamala Harris in the White House, we will have a President who listens, acts, and delivers. She knows the power of community and is committed to a future where every one of us has the chance to succeed. She supports federal voting rights legislation, including the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act and the Freedom to Vote Act—because she believes that every American’s voice should be heard and protected.

It’s On Us to Save This Nation

Our time is now. The future of this nation is in our hands. We can’t sit on the sidelines—we must show up, vote, and lead. When we do, we demonstrate that we are not just participants in democracy—we’re leaders in it.

This election isn’t just another vote—it’s a chance to protect our progress and build a future of justice, opportunity, and equality. Together, we can make history. But that only happens if we use our power to vote.

On November 5th, let’s vote for progress, unity, and leadership that reflects our values. Let’s vote for Kamala Harris and the Democratic Party. This is our moment to shine, and it’s on us to save this great nation.

I am a proud Black man, and I am proud to support Kamala Harris for President. Our vote is our power—let’s use it. This is our chance to lead, and together we will.