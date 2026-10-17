OUC’s demand‑based billing is about to hit its customers — but key approval questions remain

The utility plans to charge households based on their highest 15‑minute usage window. But OUC’s own rate page still lists the change as pending state approval. That raises questions about transparency ahead of November bills.

by Tamara Drake, Orlando Advocate Staff

Orlando households are being told to prepare for a major billing change in November — one that could raise costs for customers who hit high short‑term usage peaks. But OUC’s public rate page still identifies the new DemandLevel charges as pending Florida Public Service Commission approval, leaving customers to navigate a rollout whose regulatory status is not fully clear.

OUC says the new charge will be based on the highest 15‑minute demand recorded in the previous billing cycle. For most customers, that means October’s peak will help determine November’s bill. (Source: OUC’s current customer guide)

The utility’s prepaid Power Pass program begins even earlier, using daily October demand. (Source: OUC’s current customer guide)

A billing change still listed as “pending”

OUC’s rate page shows the DemandLevel charges as pending PSC approval with an effective date of November 2026. The Advocate has not independently verified any subsequent approval. Until that verification exists, the charges must be understood as OUC’s published plan, not a confirmed tariff. (Source: OUC rate table)

For a change that could raise bills for thousands of households, the lack of publicly documented approval is a significant transparency gap.

What OUC plans to charge

OUC’s rate table lists residential demand charges of:

$5 for demand below 8 kW

for demand below $10 for 8 to below 12 kW

for $15 for 12 kW or above

St. Cloud residential charges are slightly higher. Small‑business tiers differ. (Source: OUC rate table)

OUC says consumption rates will drop — but not necessarily bills

News 6 reported OUC’s description of a 12.5% reduction in the consumption rate, or about one cent per kilowatt‑hour. That reduction applies only to the rate being changed — not the entire bill. (Source: News 6’s October 16 reporting)

Depending on a household’s peak demand, the new charge can erase, match, or exceed the savings from the lower consumption rate.

Who pays more — and why

OUC estimates that:

half of customers will pay less,

of customers will pay less, 30% will see little change, and

will see little change, and the rest could pay up to $7 more monthly. (Source: News 6’s October 16 reporting)

These are utility estimates, not verified outcomes. Without public data showing how customers fall into each demand tier, it is impossible to confirm whether the change is revenue‑neutral, as OUC claims, or whether certain groups — renters, medically dependent customers, or households with inflexible schedules — will bear disproportionate costs.

What transparency would look like

A meaningful public accounting would include:

the number of customers in each demand tier,

how those tiers correlate with consumption levels,

how prepaid customers are affected, and

whether medically necessary electricity use pushes households into higher tiers.

None of that information is currently available.

What customers can do now

OUC advises customers to check their peak demand in the myOUC dashboard and save their current bill for comparison. (Source: OUC customer guide)

For assistance, OUC lists Project CARE (up to $500 per eligible household) and a Medical Alert program that does not prevent disconnection. (Source: OUC assistance programs)

Payment arrangements or extensions can be requested at 407‑423‑9018, though OUC notes that extensions still carry a late fee.

As November bills arrive, the central accountability question will be whether OUC’s estimates — and its claim of revenue neutrality — match the real‑world results.