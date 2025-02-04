PRESS ROOM: DMV Links Presents Red Dress 2025: “Live Long, Heart Strong”

A Call to Action for Heart Health and Wellness

Washington, D.C. (February 4, 2025) – The DMV Links Chapters is presenting its 17th annual Red Dress event, a transformative virtual initiative dedicated to empowering women to prioritize their heart health. Guided by this year’s theme of “Live Long, Heart Strong,” the event will be hosted by veteran award-winning journalist and heart attack survivor Jennifer Donelan and moderated by Symone Sanders-Townsend, host of MSNBC’s The Weekend. The event will stream live on Facebook on Friday, February 7, 2025, from 7-9 pm EST on National Wear Red Day.

The DMV Links Red Dress event underscores the importance of knowing your numbers—blood pressure, cholesterol, blood sugar, and BMI—and taking charge of your health for yourself and your loved ones. This year’s event, hosted by the Arlington (VA) Chapter in partnership with the American Heart Association and BlackDoctor.org, will feature an inspiring lineup of speakers, engaging panel discussions, and actionable resources designed to educate and motivate attendees to take control of their health.

The 2025 Speaker Lineup includes:

Sherri Shepherd, Daytime Emmy Award-winning talk show host of Sherri and advocate for women’s health

Governor Wes Moore, the 63rd Governor of Maryland

Keith Churchwell, MD, National President of the American Heart Association

Tanya Lombard, Vice President of Global External and Public Affairs, AT&T

Ethel Isaacs Williams, National President of The Links, Incorporated

National President of The Links, Incorporated Lisa Loury Lomas, PhD, Eastern Area Director of The Links, Incorporated, and mental health expert

Panelists include:

Kym Whitley, award-winning actress and comedian, shares her personal journey about heart health

Reginald Robinson, MD, National AHA Physician of the Year and leading cardiologist

National AHA Physician of the Year and leading cardiologist Cherae Farmer-Dixon, DDS, Dental School Dean at Meharry Medical College

Dental School Dean at Meharry Medical College Rick Fairley, Founder of Touch, The Black Breast Cancer Alliance

Founder of Touch, The Black Breast Cancer Alliance Lisa Cooper-Lucas, PhD, of LCLucas Clinical Associates, mental health expert

“This year’s theme, Live Long, Heart Strong, is a powerful reminder that women’s health should always be a priority,” said Suzanne Walker, Arlington (VA) Links Chapter, the Chair Chapter for this year’s event. “Our goal is to provide women with the tools and knowledge to live healthier, more vibrant lives.”

Other highlights of the signature event include giveaways (tickets to popular National talk shows, health and wellness items, self-care essentials, et al.) and a program book featuring advertisements from local entrepreneurs, promoting economic empowerment in the community. “Thanks to our incredible partners, including AT&T, INOVA, The McCuiston Group, HBCU Honors, BlackDoctor.org, and Business Management Associates (BMA), this event is not just an awareness campaign—it’s a movement to inspire action and save lives,” said Michelle M. Bailey, Event Chairwoman, Arlington (VA) Links Chapter.

The event is hosted by 15 DMV Links chapters, with additional support from sponsors including The DC Office of Cable Television, Film, Music and Entertainment (OCTFME), The McCuiston Group, and Business Management Associates (BMA).

Host chapters include Arlington (VA) -Chair Chapter, Capital City (DC), Columbia (MD), Greater Rappahannock (VA), Loudoun County (VA), Mount Rose (MD), Patuxent River (MD), Potomac (VA), Prince George’s County (MD), Old Dominion (VA), Reston (VA), Southern Maryland Chain (MD), Silver Spring (MD), Washington (DC).

For more information and to register, visit dmvlinksreddress2025.eventbrite.com.

About The Links, Incorporated

The Links, Incorporated is an international, not-for-profit corporation, established in 1946. It is one of the nation’s oldest and largest volunteer service organizations committed to enriching, sustaining, and ensuring the culture and economic survival of African Americans and other people of African ancestry.