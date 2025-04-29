PRESS ROOM: PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship Heads to Whistling Straits

The 38th edition of the PWCC starts Monday with 27 teams and 45 individuals taking on the Straits and Irish courses

KOHLER, Wisconsin (April 29, 2025) 一 The list of PGA of America champions crowned at Whistling Straits will grow next week as the 38th edition of the PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship, presented by Chase and Kohler, takes place May 5-7 on the Straits and Irish courses. Whistling Straits—site of three PGA Championships and the 43rd Ryder Cup in 2021—will host the “Most Culturally Significant Championship in Collegiate Golf” for the first time. The 2025 PWCC features 27 teams plus 45 individuals for a total of 180 players representing Historically Black Colleges and Universities, Hispanic-serving institutions, and other Minority-serving institutions who will compete across five divisions in the 54-hole, stroke-play event. The five divisions are a Women’s Team Division, Division I Men’s Team, Division II Men’s Team, Women’s Individual Division and Men’s Individual Division. Alabama State University and Howard University highlight a talented Women’s Team Division. Alabama State is fresh off its second-consecutive Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Women’s Golf title. The Lady Hornets registered a final-round 320 (+32) to win by an impressive 20 shots. Sophomore Lucia Ibanez and freshmen Kierra Williams and Yaiza Fernandez captured All-SWAC First Team honors, while junior Thayika Kittiyanaruewat was named All-SWAC Second Team. “I am very proud of our ladies,” said Quincy Heard, PGA, Alabama State University Head Coach. “Finishing with three wins and eight top-three finishes, we are on a great trajectory to continue improving. Having all but one player returning next year certainly puts us in a position to advance into the NCAA postseason going forward.”

Howard University’s Women’s Team recently finished runner-up by a single stroke in this year’s Northeast Conference (NEC) Championship. Sophomore Paris Fieldings became the first player in school history to win the conference’s title with a 54-hole score of 227 (+11); Senior and 2024 PWCC Women’s Team Medalist Kendall Jackson finished T-4 (17-over-par 233). Howard University finished runner-up in the 2024 PWCC at TPC Sawgrass. In the Men’s DI Team Division, the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff earned a second-place finish in the 2025 SWAC Championship with all five players in the top 15. Sophomore Jose Berenguel led the team with a runner-up individual finish at 1-over-par 217. He was named to the All-SWAC First Team while sophomore Timur Alalin and freshman Juan Melida earned All-SWAC Second Team nods. UAPB will be making its PWCC debut at Whistling Straits. “Overall, I think we did a great job this season,” said Roger Totten, UAPB Head Golf Coach. “Our team is young, playing two freshmen and three sophomores. We won three tournaments and finished second in the SWAC tournament. The highlight of the season is Jose Berenguel, a sophomore who shot 7-under in the TSU Big Blue Classic. I’m very proud of the three young men who made all-conference.” Defending Men’s Division II Champion Chaminade University of Honolulu returns four players from its 2024 PWCC title team, including junior Ethan Alexander, who was Men’s Division II medalist runner-up last May. Earlier this season, Alexander shot a school-record low of 5-under-par 67 during the final round of the Hot Dirt Desert Shootout in Goodyear, Ariz. “It goes without saying that Whistling Straights is known for the Dye-designed, links-style golf course and has a reputation of many, many bunkers and cold winds that can set any player back,” said Renee Yuen, Head Men’s Golf Coach at Chaminade. “Coming all the way from Hawaii again, we want to just take in this experience in spite of how intimidating it may seem. I want the team to not only compete but to enjoy this singular experience.”

The men’s and women’s individual divisions will feature 45 competitors representing 37 schools. For a complete list of the individual divisions, visit here. Exemptions into Epson Tour and Korn Ferry Tour events will be granted for the fifth consecutive year. The top three finishers and ties in the Women’s Team and Individual Divisions will be eligible to apply for an exemption into the Epson Tour’s Hartford HealthCare Women’s Championship, scheduled for July 10-13, at Great River Golf Club in Milford, Connecticut. The Championship Tournament Committee will review applications and award one exemption. The top three finishers and ties in the Men’s Division I, Men’s Division II, and Men’s Individual Division will be eligible to apply for one sponsor exemption into the Korn Ferry Tour’s 2025 Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open, taking place June 19-22, at Crestview Country Club in Wichita, Kansas. NBC Sports will once again provide live broadcast coverage of the PWCC on the GOLF Channel. The Championship rounds contested at the Straits course will be broadcast live on Golf Channel Monday through Wednesday from 4:00 to 7:00 pm ET.

