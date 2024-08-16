PRESS ROOM: THE HISTORIC SECOND BAPTIST CHURCH OF LOS ANGELES ANNOUNCES NOTICE OF PULPIT VANCANCY FOR SENIOR PASTOR

LOS ANGELES, Calif. –The Second Baptist Church of Los Angeles (SBCLA) has posted a notice of pulpit vacancy for a Senior Pastor to lead their traditional African American congregation into the next phase of the 21st century. Founded in 1885, SBCLA has enjoyed an uninterrupted presence in the Los Angeles community for 139 years. For the past 37 years, the church has been under the leadership of the Reverend Doctor William Saxe Epps and First Lady Agretta Epps.

The mission of SBCLA is to acknowledge that “God was in Christ redeeming, reconciling and restoring the world unto himself” (2 Corinthians 5:19), and their vision is to continue the work of Christ by developing Ministries that address the needs of contemporary society.

Completed application packets for the pulpit vacancy will be accepted through October 7, 2024.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities

Lead and oversee the spiritual well-being of the church by preaching and teaching the Word of God. Ability to lead within the framework of the Church Constitution. Administer the Church Ordinances: The Lord’s Supper and Baptism.

Implement a visionary plan to increase membership and a culture of church giving (stewardship).

Lead the church in an effective evangelism program.

Embrace traditional and contemporary forms of music and worship and understand the intergenerational and cultural nuances that are critical in the continuing growth of the church.

Preferred Qualifications and Practical Experiences

The ideology of the Ideal candidate is supported by the teachings of the Holy Bible, as well as in the African American experience, spirituality, consciousness, and culture. Specific qualifications include:

Sound interpretation of the Gospel of Jesus Christ in the traditional African American pastoral preaching. Employ a preaching style that is textual, narrative, challenging, personal, engaging, and makes God’s Word applicable to everyday life.

Superior oral and written communication skills that reach various ages and demographics.

Strong leadership, business, and financial skills relative to the church’s interest in economic development, grants, projects, non-profit programs, and investments.

Minimum Requirements

At a minimum, the Candidate must be a baptized believer who is passionately committed and dedicated to the Ministry of Jesus Christ.

At a minimum, the Candidate must have experience at a church similar or larger in size as an Associate pastor but preferably as the Senior Pastor.

Adhere to a schedule that enables availability to members of the congregation, as needed.

Experience leading in growing or rebuilding a church.

Have Accreditation/Licensing/Ordination with the Baptist denomination.

Hold undergraduate and graduate degrees, with a Master of Divinity and/or preferably, a Doctorate from an accredited Theological Seminary.

Candidate must possess the following attributes: a personal relationship with Jesus Christ, integrity, passion, vision, humility, fiscal responsibility, purpose-driven, encourager, mentor, teacher, and a peaceful patient man/woman of God.

Application Packet

Applicant packets are confidential and not returnable to the applicants. Applicants must submit the following to the Pastoral Search Committee as part of the completed application packet:

Short Biography and Photo (recent photo of at least six months)

Letter of Interest (please answer the following questions) Why do you believe that you might be a good fit as the Senior Pastor of Second Baptist Church Los Angeles? (Theoretical) Describe your experiences in ministry and how you might be qualified to serve as Senior Pastor at our church. (Examples)

Resume

One public sermon and one recent public Sunday School or Bible Class teaching session. Please submit via thumb drive (examples include YouTube, video, etc.)

Application packets must be submitted electronically via email to SBCLAsearch24@gmail.com or Priority Mail with tracking to Second Baptist Church, 6695 Green Valley Circle, P.O. Box 2605, Culver City, CA 90230-9997. No calls to the church will be accepted regarding the search process.

Once application packets have been reviewed, the Pastoral Search Committee will contact potential candidates regarding the next steps in the process. All candidates will be subject to a background check as part of the application process.