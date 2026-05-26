Lawmakers Ask DOJ Watchdog to Investigate Alleged Drugs-for-Votes Scheme After ProPublica Report

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Puerto Rico’s representative in Congress and four other members of the House of Representatives have asked the Department of Justice’s Office of the Inspector General to investigate why a federal probe into a prison drugs-for-votes scheme was abandoned after the 2024 elections.

“Credible allegations of election fraud uncovered through federal investigative work warrant serious scrutiny and transparent explanation,” the members of Congress wrote in the May 20 letter, adding that it was essential for “public confidence in democratic institutions” that such claims are handled consistently, “regardless of the political actors involved.”

The letter was signed by Resident Commissioner Pablo José Hernández Rivera, a Democrat and member of Puerto Rico’s Popular Democratic Party, as well as Reps. Robert Garcia, D-Calif., ranking member of the House Oversight Committee; Nydia Velázquez, D-N.Y.; Adriano Espaillat, D-N.Y., chair of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus; and Jesús “Chuy” García, D-Ill., a member of the House Judiciary Committee.

Their request follows a ProPublica investigation that published earlier this month detailing how prosecutors had uncovered a drugs-for-votes scheme being run by a violent gang in Puerto Rican prisons and were deep into looking at whether now-Gov. Jenniffer González-Colón or her campaign were involved. In the days following President Donald Trump’s election in 2024, as prosecutors prepared the indictment, they were told by supervisors in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Puerto Rico to exclude the voting-related charges against inmates and prison staff, four sources with knowledge of the investigation told ProPublica. Then, once Trump took office, they were told to abandon the probe into potential political ties entirely, the sources said.

In their letter, the members of Congress urged the inspector general to examine the Justice Department’s decision to not pursue charges related to election fraud “despite reported findings and evidence.” They added that the failure to further investigate contradicts the Trump administration’s “repeated emphasis on prioritizing election integrity and election security as federal enforcement priorities,” in addition to deeming drug traffickers threats to public safety and democratic institutions.

Initially, Hernández Rivera sought a House Judiciary Committee investigation into the issue but then decided the inspector general’s office would be a better avenue.

“This has always been about following the facts and ensuring there is accountability,” he said in an email to ProPublica. “Given the concerns raised about the DOJ’s handling of the investigation and prosecutorial decisions, we believe an Inspector General review is the appropriate mechanism to independently examine what occurred and whether standards were applied consistently.”

The letter was addressed to Don Berthiaume, who had been serving as acting inspector general and has been nominated for the position. While his confirmation is pending, William Blier, the deputy inspector general, is leading the office.

The inspector general’s office has jurisdiction over misconduct by Justice Department employees, including the Bureau of Prisons, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Drug Enforcement Administration. However, it does not oversee allegations of attorney misconduct, which are handled by the Office of Professional Responsibility, unless the allegations include criminal behavior. The inspector general’s office declined to comment on the letter.

González-Colón, a longtime Republican and member of the pro-statehood New Progressive Party, has declined repeated requests for interviews by ProPublica. In a previous statement, she denied any wrongdoing and said she “has stood firmly against corruption” throughout her career and political campaigns. “I categorically reject any attempt to link me to unlawful conduct,” she said. She also told local news outlets she didn’t think any investigation into the matter is warranted. González-Colón has not been charged with any crime.

An indictment filed in December 2024, while Joe Biden was still president, charged 34 members of a gang, known as Group 31 or Los Tiburones, and associates with crimes including drug distribution resulting in at least four overdose deaths. The indictment also alleged that the gang connected with government officials “for the purpose of reducing prison sentences” and told inmates “who to vote for in primary and general elections.” But the indictment included no charges related to the drugs-for-votes scheme.

Sources familiar with the investigation said gang leaders forced inmates to vote for González-Colón or face brutal beatings, or be cut off from the drugs they were addicted to. Prosecutors said they had evidence that González-Colón had spoken with one of the prison gang leaders on WhatsApp during the primary campaign and were pursuing other potential ties when they were instructed not to look any further, people with knowledge of the investigation told ProPublica.

W. Stephen Muldrow, U.S. attorney for the District of Puerto Rico, said his office does not comment on open cases. While a couple of defendants have made plea agreements, most of the cases are still pending.

A spokesperson for his office, Lymarie Llovet-Ayala, told ProPublica in a previous email that charging corrupt public officials “has always been and remains a top priority” of the office.