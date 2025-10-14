Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce Crowned by Serena Williams at ATHLOS Event in New York

New York Carib News

NEW YORK, USA — Jamaican sprint legend Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce was celebrated in grand fashion on Friday night when she was crowned by tennis icon Serena Williams during the ATHLOS women’s track and field event held at Icahn Stadium in New York.

The emotional ceremony marked a fitting tribute to Fraser-Pryce’s remarkable 18-year career, honoring her for a “lifetime of speed, excellence, and legacy.” Williams placed a Tiffany & Co. crown upon her head, symbolizing both her dominance on the track and her enduring impact on women’s athletics.

The crowning moment was first revealed by Alexis Ohanian, founder of ATHLOS and Williams’ husband, during an interview on CBS Mornings the day before the event.

“Something that was so important for us is … another GOAT, Serena Williams, she is going to be the one doing the crowning,” Ohanian said. “It aligns with what we are trying to build here — this is a great moment to pause and reflect on greatness, celebrate it.”

A Celebration of Greatness and Legacy

ATHLOS, now in its second year, is a women-centered track and field series that blends sport, entertainment, and empowerment. The event seeks to elevate visibility and financial opportunities for female athletes through innovation — including live music, walkout songs, and Tiffany crowns instead of medals.

This year’s edition drew record viewership, surpassing three million global viewers and tripling its sponsorship and revenue growth compared to its debut season. Ohanian described the project as a platform “dedicated to giving women athletes the star treatment they’ve long deserved.”

During the ceremony, Fraser-Pryce expressed deep gratitude for the recognition, reflecting on her journey from Waterhouse, Kingston, to global stardom.

“I’ve given 18 wonderful years to this sport, and I’m so thankful for every moment — the challenges, the triumphs, and the people who’ve supported me,” she said. “Now, I look forward to giving back and helping the next generation of athletes to shine.”

A Fitting Farewell

Fraser-Pryce’s crowning came shortly after her official announcement that she is retiring from competitive athletics, closing one of the most illustrious careers in track and field history. Over nearly two decades, she has won eight Olympic medals and ten World Championship golds, earning her the title “Pocket Rocket” for her explosive speed and determination.

The Jamaican star’s influence extends far beyond the track — as a symbol of perseverance, motherhood, and excellence. Her crowning by Williams, another global sporting icon, was widely viewed as a symbolic “passing of the torch” between two of the most dominant women in sports history.

“Serena and Shelly-Ann standing together — that’s what greatness looks like,” Ohanian said. “Two women who changed the game, in their own way, on their own terms.”

As the lights dimmed at Icahn Stadium and the crowd erupted in applause, the moment captured the essence of ATHLOS — celebrating women, their power, and their legacy.