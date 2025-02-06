‘Step Up the Pace’ and end female genital mutilation, UN says

By
UN News Service
-
0
24

Written by UN News Service

As the world marks the International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation on Thursday, the United Nations is warning that without urgent action, a staggering 27 million more girls could undergo the procedure by 2030.

Author Profile
Related Posts
    This author does not have any more posts.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here