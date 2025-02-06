Hip-Hop Mourns the Loss of Irv Gotti, Murder Inc. Founder Dies at 54

By Stacy M. Brown

NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent

@StacyBrownMedia

Hip-hop icon and record executive Irving “Irv Gotti” Lorenzo Jr., the mastermind behind Murder Inc. Records, has died at 54. The cause of death has not been announced, though Gotti had battled diabetes-related issues and suffered multiple strokes in recent years. Def Jam co-founder Russell Simmons was among the first to pay tribute, calling attention to Gotti’s impact and the broader health crisis affecting Black men and women.“Brothers and sisters, please don’t let Irv Gotti go without acknowledging the tragedy of his death and the state of Black health in America,” Simmons urged. “This talented, beautiful, happy, curious, enthusiastic spirit has left his body way too soon. I am sure God will receive him with love. To the Black men and women of America still here to face this crisis, the epidemic of chronic diseases and illnesses is a result of America’s food industry poisoning you and the normalization of bad diets and lack of self-care. Those following great nutritionists like Dr. Sebi are walking away from this cycle of sickness. Help your brothers and sisters take the same path.”

Gotti rose to prominence in the late 1990s and early 2000s, shaping the careers of Ja Rule, Ashanti, and DMX. His signature production style fused hip-hop beats with melodic hooks, creating crossover hits that dominated radio and television from 2001 to 2004. He played a pivotal role in crafting chart-topping singles such as I’m Real and Ain’t It Funny with Jennifer Lopez and Ja Rule and Foolish and Always on Time with Ashanti.Before launching Murder Inc. in 1998, Gotti worked as an A&R at Def Jam, where he helped sign Jay-Z, DMX, and Ja Rule. Under his DJ moniker, DJ Irv, he produced Can I Live from Jay-Z’s Reasonable Doubt album. His influence extended beyond hip-hop, co-producing Vanessa Carlton’s Heroes and Thieves album alongside Rick Rubin and Stephan Jenkins. Lyor Cohen, the former Def Jam executive now serving as YouTube’s global head of music, recalled Gotti’s contributions. “Def Jam has lost one of its most creative soldiers who was hip-hop,” Cohen stated. “When we were on bended knee, he brought the heat and saved us. He came from a very tight, beautiful family from Queens, and it’s an honor and a privilege to have known him. Irv, you will be missed.” Gotti’s career faced challenges in the mid-2000s when an FBI investigation into alleged ties with drug kingpin Kenneth “Supreme” McGriff led to a raid on Murder Inc.’s offices. Though acquitted, the case tarnished the label’s reputation. In recent years, Gotti pivoted to television, launching the BET anthology series Tales, blending hip-hop and storytelling.

Steve Rifkind, founder of Loud Records, recalled his longtime friendship with Gotti. “I met Irv in 1993 when he had Mic Geronimo signed to him. We always laughed about what would have happened if he had gone to Loud,” Rifkind reminisced. “After his case in the mid-2000s, we both ended up at Universal, where he had Lloyd and I had Akon. Doug Morris had a plan for us, but we never quite figured out what it was. We just knew we had lunch with him and Mel Lewinter every Monday for a year. We never found out what the plan was, but boy, did we learn a lot and have a lot of laughs. To the Gotti, Lorenzo, and Murder Inc. family, my heart goes out to all of you.” Gotti is survived by his children, Angie, Sonny, and Jonathan Wilson; his mother, Nee Nee Lorenzo; his sisters, Tina and Angie; and his brother, Chris Lorenzo, with whom he co-founded Murder Inc. “Rest in peace, Irv. You were such a beautiful soul but gone too soon,” Simmons said.