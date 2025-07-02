Sugar and Cream Cancel Coffee’s Health Perks

Application process for 2026 event has begun for teens from across the United States; Mentorship program with all-expense-paid experience aimed at fostering the dreams of high school students from varying backgrounds and communities nationwide

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – (July 1, 2025) – Today, teens from across the country can apply, or be nominated, for the 2026 class of Disney Dreamers Academy. The signature mentorship program at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida annually selects 100 high school students for a transformative experience. Students can apply or be nominated at http://www.DisneyDreamersAcademy.com.

The 2026 event will be the 19th year of the Disney mentoring program, which has become a tangible example of Walt Disney World’s commitment to supporting diverse communities. The program aims to inspire teens from varying backgrounds by encouraging the next generation to think big and to use what they learn in their relentless pursuit of their dreams. Over the years, the program has inspired more than 1,700 students from across the country. Graduates have gone on to become doctors, engineers, performing artists, entrepreneurs and more, and some have transitioned into mentors to the Disney Dreamers who followed them.

The 100 students are selected from thousands of applicants who share their personal stories and future aspirations through essay submissions. These students, along with a parent or guardian, are invited on an all-expenses-paid trip to Walt Disney World for an inspiring, multi-day experience that provides them with valuable life tools such as leadership skills, effective communication techniques and networking strategies. Students participate in interactive workshops in a variety of disciplines aligned with their dreams. These workshops introduce the Disney Dreamers to diverse career paths within business, entertainment and sciences, including career opportunities within The Walt Disney Company.

For more information, visit DisneyDreamersAcademy.com. Regular updates about Disney Dreamers Academy are also available at Facebook.com/DisneyDreamersAcademy and Instagram.com/disneydreamersacademy .

About Disney Dreamers Academy:

Established in 2008 at Walt Disney World Resort, Disney Dreamers Academy’s mission is to inspire high school students from varying backgrounds and communities nationwide to dream beyond imagination through insightful content from uplifting experts, mentors and sponsors. Each year, 100 high school students are awarded a trip to Walt Disney World Resort in Florida to experience the multi-day immersive and transformational program.