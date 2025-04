The ABPsi is excited to invite you to our 56th Annual International Convention. This year’s theme, “Returning to Spirit: The Essence of Who We Be,” promises to be a thought-provoking experience in African/Black Psychology providing a space for intellectual discourse, cultural engagement, and professional development. The convention will be held at the Historically Black College and University (HBCU), Bethune-Cookman University (B-CU) in Daytona Beach, Florida.