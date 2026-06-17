The Growing Concern Around Commercial Vehicle Accidents on Busy Highways

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Author: BlackPressUSA

By Rob McManus

Understanding why commercial vehicle accidents are becoming more common on our busy roads will help you stay safer. Population growth leads to more congestion. Trucking companies often struggle to find qualified drivers with sufficient experience.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, around 36,640 people lost their lives in motor vehicle crashes in 2025. Losing a loved one or sustaining injuries after being in a crash adversely affects your life.

Truck accident prevention begins with understanding why the number of cases is high in the first place,

Which Category of Commercial Vehicle Has the Most Accidents?

Large trucks. Stopping a large truck takes a bit longer because of its size. These factors also contribute to more accidents:

Blind spots on trucks are larger

Cargo weight affects handling and braking.

Drivers don’t have the best judgment after being on the road for long hours.

What Is the Number 1 Cause of Accidents in the US?

Driver error. Even a small mistake made by a truck driver can cause significant injuries if you’re in a car near them.

Some drivers have a lot of experience, but they may crash into other cars when stressed. Being unable to fully concentrate on road conditions makes it hard to react quickly in case of danger. These human mistakes are common:

Following other vehicles too closely

Speeding

Changing lanes without checking if it’s safe

Failure to yield

Driving while tired

Drivers shouldn’t be texting or looking at their phones while on the road. Distracted driving is quite dangerous because it can take just a few seconds for a crash to occur.

Understanding Why Commercial Vehicle Accidents Are on the Rise

You might have noticed that most accidents today involve commercial vehicles. Follow road safety measures to stay safer. Expecting other drivers to be careful can be costly if you don’t take precautions too.

Increased Freight Demand

Almost all the goods we use in our homes and offices are transported using trucks. More trucks are traveling daily due to high demand for goods. Some highways in Washington weren’t designed to handle a high number of commercial vehicles. You might have noticed more congestion.

Drivers often change lanes when trying to deliver goods to clients on time. Such behavior poses a significant danger.

There’s Driver Shortages Across the Industry

It takes a lot of time and learning to drive a truck across the country safely. The number of drivers who use commercial vehicles doesn’t meet demand.

If a trucking company hires many new drivers, the risk of accidents increases. They may not know how to handle large vehicles in adverse weather or on busy roads well.

Training drivers helps them feel more confident. They also learn how to spot danger quickly. Even with training, experience is still important. Driving on the road teaches drivers things they can’t learn in a course.

Growing Traffic Congestion

The space available to drive our cars is becoming limited due to population growth. When commercial vehicle drivers have to keep braking, the risk of highway safety issues goes up. Driving on busy roads will be unpredictable due to:

Stop-and-go traffic

Aggressive lane changes

Merging conflicts

Having commercial driver regulations is important. Drivers sometimes ignore rules because they just want to finish their route and rest.

Aging Infrastructure Makes Roads Riskier

Truck drivers don’t have much control over their vehicles when they’re driving on poorly maintained roads. If lane markings have faded, someone may overtake in an area they aren’t supposed to. There has been an increase in traffic accidents because of:

Potholes that cause drivers to swerve quickly

Narrow shoulders

Poor lighting due to broken streetlights

Improving infrastructure will make our roads safer in the long run.

Commercial Vehicle Accidents Affect Everyday Drivers

When a commercial vehicle accident occurs, it can affect even smaller cars. You’ll have to pay medical bills because of injuries.

You could even lose your income if you were in an accident. Reaching out to lawyers for semi truck accident claims is often the first step toward recovering compensation after a crash.

Even if traffic congestion and other issues make our roads unsafe, each driver still needs to be cautious to avoid harming others. Seek compensation for damages like emotional stress and the repairs you had to do on your vehicle.

A lawyer can help you prove who was at fault. You don’t have to deal with insurance companies while you’re also trying to recover.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Should I Do After a Commercial Vehicle Accident?

Get medical attention and gather evidence. You shouldn’t ignore minor aches or bruises. Internal injuries may not be easy to detect immediately after an accident due to adrenaline.

Take photos and videos of the scene, since you’ll need them when filing a claim later. Calling a lawyer before you give any statement to the police also helps you get expert guidance.

What Should Drivers Do When Around Commercial Vehicles?

Stay alert and don’t drive too closely. Using turn signals helps other drivers know what you’re about to do, and it can help you avoid a crash.

Learn common blind spots on commercial cars. You’ll avoid driving in these areas if you know the other driver can’t see your car well. If every driver starts paying more attention to their surroundings, accidents will go down a lot.

Why Do Tire Blowouts Happen More Often on Big Rigs?

The heavy cargo puts more pressure on tires. It’s important for shipping companies to check vehicle tires regularly to ensure they remain in good condition. A small tear might lead to an explosive blowup at high speed. Drivers end up hitting others when trying to avoid the flying debris.

Addressing the High Risk of Commercial Vehicle Collisions

Learn how to stay safe on the road to avoid commercial vehicle accidents. Following another driver too closely puts you at high risk.

You should also note that some roads have potholes and no lights. These things make driving at night harder. With a lawyer’s help, you can seek compensation for damages and focus on healing.

Read our news for more updates on transportation safety.

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