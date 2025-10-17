Titans and QB Cam Ward are dedicated to two ideals: Growth and Development

The Tennessee Titans have parted ways with head coach Brian Callahan after a disappointing 1–5 start to the season. Callahan’s overall record in Nashville ends at 4–19, capping off a turbulent tenure that never gained momentum. Tuesday, Mike McCoy was named head coach on an interim basis.

Meanwhile, tension within the locker room became clear earlier this season when rookie quarterback Cam Ward, the team’s first overall draft pick, made a blunt remark following Tennessee’s fourth consecutive loss:

“If we keeping it a buck right now, we ass.”

That statement seemed to crystallize the disconnect between Callahan and his players, hinting at internal frustrations over the team’s direction and leadership.

McCoy and Ward remain positive

“My job is to play quarterback, and my job is to help lead this team to wins,” Ward said, via the team’s website. “I am going to support whatever decision we make, and the guys in the locker room are going to support it. At the end of the day, with coach or without coach, we are trying to win football games and that is the same message coach Mike is preaching. We just have to live by it and stay true to it.”

Regarding his relationship with McCoy, Ward was positive.

“He’s had a history with good quarterbacks… and then just the attitude that he brings to the team, the building, he wants us to play winning football. He’s gonna get that out of us, we just have to buy in.”

McCoy said on Tuesday he plans to work to help quarterback Cam Ward, and the offense, to execute better.

“What does Cam do best?” McCoy said. “And what do we do best as an offense? … We have to look at our scheme and what we are doing, and it is going to change from week to week.”

Turmoil and Turnover in Tennessee

The Titans’ problems, however, extend far beyond their rookie quarterback. Since the departure of former GM Jon Robinson in December 2022, the organization has undergone eight major personnel changes, symbolizing ongoing instability. Over that span, Tennessee has won only 17 of 57 games and hasn’t had a winning season since 2021, when Mike Vrabel led them to 12 victories and the AFC’s top seed.

Ironically, Vrabel’s New England Patriots return to Nashville this Sunday — facing a Titans team still searching for stability and identity.

The silver lining Tennessee has right now is they must find a coach that is committed to getting the best out of Ward, while fielding a competitive team ahead of the opening of their new domed stadium in 2027. And Ward eluded to what he’s looking for in a new head coach during his press conference: experience.

“Somebody who can really do everything from top to bottom, and that’s both sides of the ball — offense, defense,” Ward said. “They know the system in and out, and I think the biggest thing is how is the coach going to be with the players. We have all different types of personalities in our locker room and whoever we get, I know they’ll be the right hire, but that’s not really my main focus right now. I’m with coach [Mike] McCoy right now and we’re going to try to win some games.”