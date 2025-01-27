Trump Administration Targets Black Pilots, Weaponizing Lies About Diversity

By Stacy M. Brown

NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent

@StacyBrownMedia

Donald Trump and his hate-filled administration have launched another racist attack, this time aiming at Black pilots and diversity efforts in the aviation industry. In a stunning display of bigotry disguised as governance, Trump signed a Presidential Memorandum ordering the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to eliminate hiring policies designed to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). The memo outrageously claims that DEI programs jeopardize safety and efficiency—despite zero evidence to back such a claim.

Trump’s memorandum, dripping with thinly veiled racism, demands the FAA “return to merit-based hiring” and review the past performance of all employees in critical safety positions. The administration accuses the Biden-era DEI policies of “violating the public trust” by allegedly prioritizing individuals with disabilities and other marginalized groups overqualified candidates. Industry experts have blasted the memo as baseless and incendiary, calling it an attack on years of progress in promoting fairness and representation in aviation. “This is nothing more than weaponized hate,” said Tennessee Garvey, a pilot with 22 years of experience. “There’s never been any proof that diversity jeopardizes safety. This is about stoking fear and division, not protecting passengers.”

False Narratives, Real Damage

The Trump administration’s baseless claims are not only insulting but dangerous. Pilots, air traffic controllers, and aviation experts have universally condemned the idea that DEI initiatives threaten safety. The aviation industry operates under some of the strictest standards in the world, with all personnel required to meet rigorous qualifications regardless of their background. “Why don’t we go back in history and research every airplane crash and tell me how many times a Black pilot was the cause?” asked Eric Hendrick, Delta Airlines’ director of pilot outreach and a former pilot. “Everyone has to meet the same high standards. To weaponize DEI like this is just ridiculous.” Hendrick’s frustration is echoed by Garvey, who heads the Organization of Black Aerospace Professionals (OBAP), a group that has championed the inclusion and advancement of Black professionals in aviation for over 50 years. “DEI doesn’t lower standards—it raises opportunities,” Garvey said. “Representation is critical to fostering a stronger, more innovative industry.”

A Manufactured Crisis

Despite the Trump administration’s rhetoric, the numbers tell a different story. Black pilots represent just 4% of all pilots in the United States, while Latinos account for only 10% of FAA employees. These figures highlight a systemic lack of representation, not overreach. Programs like DEI aim to address these gaps, ensuring that talent from all communities has a chance to thrive in an industry that shapes millions of lives daily. Oscar Torres, president of the National Hispanic Coalition of Federal Aviation Employees, said efforts to dismantle DEI programs could have long-term consequences for recruitment and retention. “Latinos are the largest minority in the country, but our numbers in the FAA don’t reflect that,” Torres said. “DEI isn’t about favoring one group over another—it’s about making sure opportunities are available to everyone.” The FAA has struggled with staffing shortages for years, particularly among air traffic controllers. The Bureau of Labor Statistics projects that 18,000 pilot jobs will open annually through 2033, yet the administration’s order could exacerbate existing recruitment challenges by discouraging underrepresented groups from pursuing aviation careers.

Industry Outrage

Trump’s executive order has drawn sharp criticism from major figures within the aviation industry, who argue that dismantling DEI programs undermines safety and progress. Garvey said the directive threatens to reverse decades of mentorship, training, and career development for Black pilots and other underrepresented workers. “This is about dismantling opportunities and erasing the progress we’ve made,” Garvey said. “Diversity makes us stronger. It’s morally right, and it’s essential for the long-term success of aviation.” Hendrick pointed out that diversity programs have been a cornerstone of major airlines for decades, independent of federal mandates. “Trump’s order is symbolic of what they want to do politically, but it doesn’t reflect the aviation industry,” he said. “Airlines will continue to promote fairness in hiring and advancement, regardless of political pressure.”

The Fight for Representation

For advocates like Garvey and Torres, Trump’s memo only reinforces the need to double down on efforts to ensure equal opportunities in aviation. Organizations like OBAP and the National Hispanic Coalition of Federal Aviation Employees are more determined than ever to support aspiring pilots, air traffic controllers, and aerospace professionals from underrepresented communities. “We’re not going anywhere,” Garvey said. “We’re going to keep mentoring, training, and advocating because diversity isn’t just important—it’s necessary. Representation matters, and we’re going to fight to ensure this industry reflects the world it serves.” Garvey stressed that diversity initiatives are not about lowering standards but about breaking down barriers. “There’s nothing wrong with creating opportunities. There’s nothing wrong with making people feel valued. And there’s nothing wrong with diversity,” he said. “This executive order might be an obstacle, but it won’t stop us.”

A Dangerous Precedent

Aviation professionals warn of the broader implications for other industries as the Trump administration continues to weaponize lies about diversity. “If this is what they’re willing to do in aviation, where safety is paramount, what’s next?” Garvey asked. “This isn’t just about pilots—it’s about who gets to participate in America’s economy and future.” For now, organizations like OBAP remain steadfast in their mission. “We’ve been here for over 50 years, and we’re not stopping now,” Garvey said. “This fight is far from over.”