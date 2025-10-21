Advertisement
Trump Bulldozes Through the White House

By: Stacy M. Brown

Date:

Written by Stacy M. Brown

By April Ryan

President Trump is unnerved that people in the Treasury Building across from the East Wing of the White House have been taking pictures of the demolition project for his 90,000 ft.² ballroom. The optics (https://www.instagram.com/reel/DQDTf2ElX-w/?igsh=cGp4NzFyMjY4azcw) of the White House are forever changed as demolition and construction workers begin construction worth $250 million and allegedly funded through private donations. President Trump never received permission to participate in this project. The last time he officially received authorization for an escalation was during his first term working on the Tennis courts on the White House complex.

The last major construction on the White House was in the 1940s; however, according to the president, this venue will hold 999 people. He currently says only 88 people can fit in the East Room of the White House. The bulldozing demolition effort has not considered the history of the building’s walls, windows, or other parts. It is uncertain what will remain of the East Wing, which also houses the presidential movie theater. Speaking with a White House Historical Association source, Rosalynn Carter was the First Lady to have an office in the White House in the East Wing. She established the First Lady’s office on the East Wing’s second Floor. President Thomas Jefferson was the first to propose wings for the White House and introduce the colonnade.

Stacy M. Brown is an NNPA Newswire Correspondent

