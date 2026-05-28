Vermont becomes first state in the nation to ban Parkinson’s pesticide paraquat

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document.querySelector(‘.all-content-wrapper’).setAttribute(‘id’,’printable’);
ChangeListener(‘.lead_post_body_main .share-pinterest, .mobile_social_links .share-pinterest’, function(el) {
el.outerHTML=’ ‘;
});
/* https://partners.rebelmouse.com/commondreams/print.css?s=0 */
ChangeListener(‘.lead_post_body_main .share-print, .mobile_social_links .share-print’, function(el) {
setTimeout(()=>{ // this set timeout is important to bypass the system imposed event listener
el.addEventListener(“click”, function(){
if (navigator.userAgent.indexOf(“Firefox”) > 0) {window.print();}else{
printJS({printable: ‘printable’,type: ‘html’,targetStyles: [‘*’],style: `.no-print {
display: none !important;
}
body {
padding: 0 20px;
box-sizing: border-box;
}
img {
width: 100%;
}
a {
color: #000;
}
* {
font-family: arial !important;
line-height: 1.6;
}
.widget__subheadline-text {
font-weight: 400 !important;
}
.photo-caption,
.photo-credit,
img,
a.share,
svg,
.campaign-article,
span.share,
.datefixerdate {
display: none !important;
}
.trinity-player-iframe-wrapper,
.recirculation-wrapper,
.newsletter-aside,
.rm-embed.embed-media {
display: none !important;
}
.posts-custom .widget {
display: block;
}
.row {
margin-bottom: 0;
margin-top: 0px;
}
.clearfix:before,
.clearfix:after {
display: none !important;
}
.lead_post_body_main .widget__head,
.widget__shares {
display: none;
}
svg,
.breaking-news-top-wrapper,
.normal__blackbar,
.sticky__blackbar,
.breadcrumbs_mainwrapper,
.blackbar,
.black_newsletter,
.user-prefs,
.custom-dbox-popupz,
.donate_btn,
.grey_donate_block,
.menu-global,
.modal_donor,
.lead_post_tags_seo .body-description,
.authors_post_block,
.datefixerdate,
.widget__shares {
display: none;
}
.lead_post_post_body,
.lead_post_body_main .posts-custom .widget__headline,
.lead_post_body_main .widget__subheadline {
max-width: 100%;
}
.lead_post_body_main .posts-custom p.pull-quote:before {
display: none;
}
.lead_post_body_main .posts-custom p.pull-quote {
max-width: 100%;
margin: 0;
padding: 10px 0;
}
.rm-shortcode,
.content_newsletter_wrapper,
.social_stream_desktop,
.lead_post_tags_seo .body-description .around-the-web,
.lead_post_tags_seo .body-description .around-the-web * {
display: none;
}
.lead_post_tags_seo .social-author {
display: none;
}
.creative_common_work {
max-width: 100%;
margin-bottom: 50px;
border-bottom: 1px solid #ccc;
}
.authors_post_block,
.lead_post_tags_seo {
max-width: 100%;
}
.lead_post_share_social {
position: unset;
width: 100%;
}
.widget__shares {
display: none;
}
.singleAuthorPost .social-author__avatar {
display: none;
}
.lead_post_share_social .posts-custom .social-author__name,
.lead_post_share_social .posts-custom .social-date {
display: inline;
}
.lead_post_share_social .posts-custom .social-date {
margin-left: 5px;
}
.lead_post_share_social .posts-custom .social-date:before {
content: “|”;
display: inline;
color: var(–grey);
margin-right: 5px;
}
.singleAuthorPost .rm-col-center {
margin-bottom: 10px;
}
.lead_post_tags_seo {
margin-bottom: 50px;
}
.creative_common_work {
padding-bottom: 15px;
margin-bottom: 20px;
}
.tags .tags__item {
display: inline-block;
align-items: center;
padding: 0 16px;
width: auto;
height: 35px;
background: #eee;
border-radius: 35px;
color: #000;
line-height: 35px;
font-family: “Lora”, sans-serif;
font-style: normal;
font-weight: 400;
font-size: 12px;
text-align: center;
text-transform: capitalize;
box-sizing: border-box;
margin: 0 8px 15px 0;
text-decoration: none;
}
.custom-field-after-seconds,
.custom-field-popup-bg-color,
.custom-field-popup-text-color,
.custom-field-location,
.all-related-sections {
display: none;
}
h1 {
font-size: 34px;
}
h2 {
font-size: 20px;
}`});
}
}, 200)
});
});
});
window.REBELMOUSE_ACTIVE_TASKS_QUEUE.push(function(){
if (getCookie(“popupShown”) || (getCookie(“hide_newsletter”) != null && getCookie(“hide_newsletter”))) {
console.log(“nothing to do”);
setCookie(“hide_newsletter”, “true”, 365);
return;
}
if(document.querySelector(“.popup-modal .mb-2.popup–article #mc-embedded-subscribe”) != null) {
const popupform = document.querySelector(“.popup-modal [name=’mc-embedded-subscribe-form’]”);
popupform.addEventListener(“submit”, () => {
setCookie(“hide_newsletter”, “true”, 365);
});
popupform.addEventListener(“click”, () => {
setCookie(“hide_newsletter”, “true”, 365);
});
/*document.querySelector(“.popup-modal .mb-2.popup–article #mc-embedded-subscribe”).addEventListener(“click”, function(){
// Set the “hide_newsletter” cookie to “true” for 1 year (365 days)
setCookie(“hide_newsletter”, “true”, 365);
});*/
}
const popupBackdrop = document.querySelector(“.popup–backdrop”);
const closePopupButton = popupBackdrop.querySelector(“.close-button”);
const afterSecondsField = popupBackdrop.querySelector(
“.custom-field-after-seconds”
)?.textContent;
const scrollingBeginsField = popupBackdrop.querySelector(
“.custom-field-scrolling-begins”
)?.textContent;
const customFieldObj = document.querySelector(“.popup–article .custom-field-visible-to-admin-only”);
const customBGColor = popupBackdrop.querySelector(‘.custom-field-popup-bg-color’)?.textContent
const customTextColor = popupBackdrop.querySelector(‘.custom-field-popup-text-color’)?.textContent
popupBackdrop.style.setProperty(‘–background-color’, `${customBGColor}`)
popupBackdrop.style.setProperty(‘–text-color’, `${customTextColor}`)
const after_seconds = Number(afterSecondsField);
const scrolling_begins = scrollingBeginsField === “True”;
let lastScrollPosition = 0;
let userHasInteracted = false;
const scrollDeltaThreshold = 5;
const showPopup = () => {
console.log(“—- showPopup —-“)
if (((customFieldObj != null && getCookie(“userIsAdmin”)) || customFieldObj == null) && !getCookie(“popupShown”) ){
popupBackdrop.classList.add(“open”);
setCookie(“popupShown”, true, 30);
}
};
const hidePopup = () => popupBackdrop.classList.remove(“open”);
if(closePopupButton != null) {
closePopupButton.addEventListener(“click”, hidePopup);
}
const userEvents = [“mousemove”, “mousedown”, “keydown”, “touchstart”];
let userEventListenersRemoved = false;
const userInteraction = () => {
userHasInteracted = true;
if (userEventListenersRemoved) return;
userEvents.forEach((event) => {
document.removeEventListener(event, userInteraction);
userEventListenersRemoved = true;
});
};
userEvents.forEach((event) =>
document.addEventListener(event, userInteraction)
);
if (!scrolling_begins && !isNaN(after_seconds)) {
setTimeout(showPopup, after_seconds * 1000);
} else if (scrolling_begins) {
document.addEventListener(“scroll”, debounce(handleScroll, 50));
}
function handleScroll() {
console.log(“—-handle Scroll—-“)
if (scrolling_begins && !userHasInteracted) return;
if (scrolling_begins) {
const currentScrollPosition =
window.scrollY || document.documentElement.scrollTop;
const scrollDelta = Math.abs(currentScrollPosition – lastScrollPosition);
if (scrollDelta > scrollDeltaThreshold) {
setTimeout(showPopup, 0);
document.removeEventListener(“scroll”, debounce(handleScroll, 50));
}
lastScrollPosition = currentScrollPosition;
}
}
function debounce(func, wait, immediate = false) {
let timeout;
return function (…args) {
const context = this;
const later = function () {
timeout = null;
if (!immediate) func.apply(context, args);
};
const shouldCallNow = immediate && !timeout;
clearTimeout(timeout);
timeout = setTimeout(later, wait);
if (shouldCallNow) func.apply(context, args);
};
}
// to be implemented: cookies
function setCookie(name, value, days) {
let date = new Date();
date.setTime(date.getTime() + days * 24 * 60 * 60 * 1000);
let expires = “expires=” + date.toUTCString();
document.cookie = name + “=” + value + “;” + expires + “;path=/”;
}
function getCookie(cname) {
let name = cname + “=”;
let decodedCookie = decodeURIComponent(document.cookie);
let ca = decodedCookie.split(“;”);
for (let i = 0; i < ca.length; i++) {
let c = ca[i];
while (c.charAt(0) == ” “) {
c = c.substring(1);
}
if (c.indexOf(name) == 0) {
return c.substring(name.length, c.length);
}
}
return “”;
}
});
window.REBELMOUSE_ACTIVE_TASKS_QUEUE.push(function(){
REBELMOUSE_STDLIB.createElementChangeListener(“.newsletter-campaign .custom-field-source-text”, function(button){
button.setAttribute(‘data-before’, ”);
button.innerHTML=”;
})
});
window.REBELMOUSE_ACTIVE_TASKS_QUEUE.push(function(){
/*
Checking the position set with a post custom field, if it is not a default one (above) – change the position to custom
*/
const blockPlacement = () => {
const newsletterBlock = document.querySelector(‘.js-newsletter-wrapper’);
const placementPosition = document.querySelector(‘.custom-field-newsletter-position’) ? document.querySelector(‘.custom-field-newsletter-position’).innerText : false;
if (!placementPosition) {
return newsletterBlock.classList.remove(‘visually-hidden’);
}
const targetBlock = document.querySelector(‘.tab_wrap’);
placementPosition === ‘above’ || placementPosition === ” ? false : targetBlock.insertAdjacentElement(‘afterend’, newsletterBlock);
return newsletterBlock.classList.remove(‘visually-hidden’);
}
blockPlacement();
});
window.REBELMOUSE_ACTIVE_TASKS_QUEUE.push(function(){
const BoostSection = 2268066621;
const topSection = 2268066622;
const bottomSection = 2269117349;
const sidebarSection = 2269117350;
const topContainer = document.querySelector(“.boost-post__top”);
const bottomContainer = document.querySelector(“.boost-post__bottom”);
const sidebarContainer = document.querySelector(“.boost-post__sidebar”);
const thisArticle = document.querySelector(“.boost-post-article”);
const thisArticleContext =thisArticle.querySelector(“script.post-context”)
let thisPostSections;
if(thisArticleContext){
thisPostSections = JSON.parse(
thisArticleContext.innerHTML
).post.sections;
if (thisPostSections.includes(sidebarSection)) {
sidebarContainer.append(thisArticle);
}
if (thisPostSections.includes(bottomSection)) {
bottomContainer.append(thisArticle);
}
if (thisPostSections.includes(topSection)) {
topContainer.append(thisArticle);
}
}
});
]]>