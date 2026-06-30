When Women Can Preach but Not Pastor

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Author: BlackPressUSA Newswire

The Southern Baptist Convention’s vote to strengthen enforcement of its prohibition on women pastors landed like a thunderclap in some corners of American Christianity. In much of Black America’s church community, however, it exposed a contradiction that has existed for generations: women are often trusted to do the work of ministry, but not always granted the authority that comes with it.

Now, as the nation’s largest, most influential Protestant denomination moves to formally enforce gender restrictions on who can preach and pastor, Black clergy and church leaders are confronting the much larger question of who gets to answer God’s call — and who gets to decide if it’s legitimate.

At its annual meeting in Orlando, Florida, earlier this month, the SBC voted overwhelmingly to advance a constitutional amendment that would bar member churches from affirming women as pastors. The measure now requires a second two-thirds vote next year to become binding.

Codifying enforcement

If adopted, it moves the denomination from stating a doctrinal position to formally enforcing it through denominational membership standards. More than 3,875 Black congregations belong to the SBC, accounting for just 7% of the SBC’s total membership.

Albert Mohler, president of The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary and a central voice behind the amendment, declared that “(t)here’s a great line that divides liberal and biblical evangelicalism, and you can see it on this very issue.”

Supporters argue that the amendment simply tightens enforcement of what the denomination already teaches — that the pastoral office is limited to men — and resolves ambiguity between belief and practice. But opponents say the SBC already has the power to remove churches that violate its doctrinal standards.

‘This is about who gets hired’

On her Facebook page, Bishop Corletta Vaughn, senior pastor and presiding prelate of Holy Ghost Full Gospel Church in Detroit, slammed the vote. She sees it as a way to marginalize and exclude women from power within the SBC and other Protestant institutions.

“This is about future leadership and succession,” Vaughn wrote on Facebook. “And don’t be fooled. The SBC is simply more overt than many Black churches that operate covertly … This is about who gets hired as presidentis, deans, and professors of Divinity, Seminary, and Religious Institutes. No woman. No daughter. No sister can NOT feel the wind of this violent storm.”

In the Black church, women’s preaching has long existed in tension with institutional recognition—sometimes officially affirmed, sometimes informally tolerated, and sometimes resisted, even when congregations themselves have embraced women’s spiritual authority.

Standing in solidarity

The SBC vote draws a bright institutional line, even as many Black churches have historically lived with overlapping categories — exhorter, evangelist, missionary, preacher, pastor — that do not always fit neatly into Western ecclesial hierarchies.

In a statement after the vote, Baptist Women in Ministry said it stands in solidarity “with the women in ministry who have been harmed by this vote” and condemned the “hateful rhetoric and propaganda” leading up to it. “Women in ministry deserve affirmation, respect, and the opportunity to follow God’s call,” the group said.

The amendment will return for a second vote next year. If it passes, it will reshape how the SBC defines pastoral authority across thousands of congregations, turning a long-running internal debate into a formal boundary line.

For the wider American church, the significance is less procedural than interpretive. It raises again a question that different traditions answer differently: whether the pulpit is primarily an office granted by institutions, or a calling recognized wherever it emerges — and who gets to decide when those two are allowed to mean the same thing.

The post When women can preach but not pastor appeared first on St. Louis American.

Based on reporting by St. Louis American.

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