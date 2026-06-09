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2026 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum 4WD Review: Is the $56,835 Top Trim Worth It?

The 2026 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum 4WD is a comfortable, capable, genuinely roomy three-row SUV with a 284-hp V6, up to 6,000 pounds of towing, and a third row that actually fits adults. As equipped, it stickers at $56,835. It’s worth the money if you’ll use the third row and the towing and plan to keep it long-term. If you won’t, you’re paying top-trim money for capability you’ll never touch — and a less expensive trim may be the smarter buy.

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Who Should Buy It — and Who Shouldn’t

Buy it if you’ll actually use what makes it expensive: three rows you’ll genuinely fill, and a trailer or boat that stays within its 6,000-pound limit. If you carry people and pull a load, this truck earns its keep — and at this price, the value is in keeping it long enough to get your money back out of it.

Think hard before you buy this trim if you won’t use that third row or do any towing. This is the most expensive Pathfinder on the lot. If most days it’s just you and an empty back seat, you’re paying top-trim money — and feeding a V6 — for capability you’ll never touch. Price out the trims below the Platinum before you pay for what you don’t need.

Pass if 22 mpg combined is too thirsty for your budget, if you need to tow more than 6,000 pounds, or if you like to sit up high — because this driver’s seat may not climb as high as you’d want (more on that below).

Driving Impressions and Comfort

This is what I’d tell you as an advisor, from actually driving it — not from a brochure.

The 3.5-liter V6 has real muscle. With 284 horsepower on tap, there’s more than enough to merge onto the interstate safely, with room to spare. You’re not white-knuckling an on-ramp.

The driver’s seat is comfortable and well-cushioned. The third row is the standout: adults have enough headroom and legroom back there, which is the whole point of a three-row SUV — and plenty of competitors fail that test. The two-tone leather interior is handsome, and the loaded feature set (heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, heated steering wheel, tri-zone climate, head-up display, panoramic moonroof, 13-speaker Bose) feels appropriate for the price.

What I Liked (Pros)

Third row fits adults — genuine headroom and legroom, not a kids-only bench.

Strong V6 — 284 hp merges onto the highway safely with power to spare.

Comfortable driver’s seat — well-cushioned and easy to settle into.

Attractive two-tone seats — a good-looking cabin.

Approach lock/unlock — doors lock and unlock as you walk up and away. Convenient — but stay aware of your surroundings; convenient for you is convenient for anyone watching, too.

What to Check Before You Buy (Cons and Advisor Tips)

Windshield glare — there’s excessive glare off the top of the dashboard onto the windshield. Test drive on a sunny day and look for it.

Driver’s seat height — comfortable, but it would not raise high enough for me. This is personal fit. Set the seat the way you actually drive before you fall in love with the rest of the truck.

Magnetic wireless charging pad — do not place a credit card, hotel key, or anything with a magnetic strip in there. You’ll wipe it. Phone only.

Foot-activated liftgate — it didn’t open every time. Test the kick sensor several times on the lot, ideally imagining your arms full of groceries.

None of these is a deal-breaker. These are things to know before you sign, not after.

Bottom Line

The 2026 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum 4WD is a strong, comfortable, adult-friendly three-row SUV with a capable V6 and a long list of features, stickered at $56,835 as equipped. Buy it for the right reasons — the third row, the towing, the comfort — in the trim that fits your needs, and keep it long enough to get your money’s worth. And sit in that driver’s seat before you sign.

I’m Roosevelt. Buckle up. Don’t drink and drive. Don’t text and drive.

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AutoNetwork helps serious car shoppers inspect any new vehicle online before walking into a dealership. I’m Roosevelt — I’ve been reviewing cars and shaping digital car buying and credit union auto leasing since before YouTube car reviews existed.

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Author: BlackPressUSA