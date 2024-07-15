A Dark Future for Black Americans

Donald Trump’s Project 2025 is a major threat! As we look toward November’s presidential election, we must confront what this plan means for our community. This plan is a stark reminder of the hardships we faced under his previous administration, and it promises to deepen the challenges for Black Americans in critical ways.

We simply cannot ignore the projected economic impact Project 2025 will have on Black Americans. To know what we should expect looking forward, we must look back. Trump’s tax cuts continue to mainly benefit the rich along with big corporations, leaving many Black families with only a tiny fraction of the advantages. Project 2025 will undoubtedly worsen this by adding work requirements that unfairly target Black folks, feeding harmful stereotypes, and deepening racial job market disparities. Compared to other workers, African Americans are already half as likely to receive callbacks for entry-level jobs. These new requirements will only make economic stability harder to achieve.

Unfortunately, Project 2025’s plan to replace long-term civil servants with presidential appointees threatens the stability of many Black families. Black Americans make up 18.2% of the federal workforce, providing crucial, stable jobs. This proposal aims to create a “color-blind” society by stopping racial counts and erasing progress in workplace diversity and equal opportunity. This plan is simply a rollback from the progressive and inclusive workforce policy that has stabilized the wealth of Black earners since the 1960s. It jeopardizes the economic security and career prospects of thousands of Black Americans who rely on these government jobs for their livelihoods.

Another deeply troubling aspect of Project 2025 is its fervent attack on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) efforts. This plan is an omnibus conservative policy initiative that seeks to end affirmative action and DEI initiatives, which have been crucial in fostering a more inclusive society. We’ve already seen the damaging effects of anti-DEI rhetoric in Texas, where the University of Houston closed its LGBTQ resource center, and the University of Texas at Austin fired dozens of DEI-related employees. These actions undermine progress toward equality and harm marginalized communities, including Black Americans.

Similarly, the public education of our youth is also under attack. Project 2025 proposes to slash federal funding for essential programs like Title I and IDEA, which support low-income districts and students with special needs. This reckless approach would turn these funds into unregulated block grants, jeopardizing the futures of countless children. I know firsthand the importance of programs like Head Start, which provided a crucial foundation for my education. Dismantling these programs means denying the same opportunities to the next generation.

One of the most alarming aspects alluded to in the first debate is the proposed extreme abortion ban. They are stripping women of their rights and endangering their health. Maternal mortality affects Black women disproportionately. In many circumstances, elective termination procedures protect a woman’s right to choose the best possible outcome. Moreover, this agenda includes removing requirements for insurance to cover certain forms of contraception, further limiting reproductive choices for women of color. The right’s push to classify emergency contraceptives like Ella as abortifacients could exacerbate racial health disparities, as women of color already face systemic barriers to accessing reproductive healthcare.

Speaking of healthcare, the plan also threatens to remove the lower prescription drug costs and healthcare access that have been lifelines for many in our community, helping to achieve record-high insurance rates among Black Americans. At a time when inflation has spiked the cost of necessities, a drastic rise in prescription costs will be a death sentence for Black people with chronic illnesses.

In the face of these challenges, our resilience and unity are more important than ever. We must stand together to oppose Project 2025 and protect the progress we’ve made. Our community’s strength lies in our ability to support one another and fight for a future where everyone has the opportunity to thrive.

The stakes are incredibly high for Black Americans. Together, we can make sure our voices are heard and our rights are protected. Let’s remain vigilant, informed, and proactive.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of BlackPressUSA.com or the National Newspaper Publishers Association.



