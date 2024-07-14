Trump Injured as Shots Fired at Pennsylvania Rally

By Stacy M. Brown, NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent

Former President Donald Trump appeared to have been shot Saturday afternoon at a MAGA rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Video of the twice impeached and 34 times convicted felon, who is the Republican Party’s presumptive nominee, showed him grabbing the side of his face and later bleeding as Secret Service agents tackled him. Several shots rang out as the crowd screamed in fear. Trump appeared to have been bleeding as Secret Service agents rushed him out of the venue.

Trump posted on social media he was “shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear.”

President Joe Biden issued the following statement immediately following the incident:

“I have been briefed on the shooting at Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania.

I’m grateful to hear that he’s safe and doing well. I’m praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information.

Jill and I are grateful to the Secret Service for getting him to safety. There’s no place for this kind of violence in America. We must unite as one nation to condemn it.”

