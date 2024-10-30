A Historic Closing Argument

By Stacy Brown, Sr. and Greer Marshall

With just one week until the pulse of the nation beats at the ballot box and over 51 million votes already cast, Kamala Harris stood before an audience Tuesday night that outgrew its bounds. What was once imagined as an intimate gathering of 8,000 souls evolved into an ocean of hope, a swelling tide of support that illuminated the final stretch of her journey, with over 75,000 people gathering at the Ellipse in our nation’s capital.

At 7:37 pm, under a sky heavy with purpose, Harris stepped onto the stage, embraced by a wave of thunderous love—a scene lit in flashing reds and blues, where applause rolled like a breaking tide. Her spirit was ablaze as she lifted her voice: “Good evening, America!” Each word rose above the chants of her name, pulsing through the crowd, “Kamala, Kamala.” Her gaze remained steady and with reverence for each life present as she continued to speak. “Thank you for taking the time out of your busy lives.” When she paused, it was clear that she was feeling the weight of the moment. With clear conviction, she said, ”One week from today, you will have a chance to make a decision that directly affects your lives, the lives of your family, and the future of this country. It will probably be the most important vote you’ve ever cast,” she said. Beyond selecting between two parties and two candidates, she said, “It’s about more than just making a choice—of whether you have a country of freedom or one ruled by division.”

Emphasizing her focus on “common ground and common-sense solutions,” Harris promised to hold space for all, regardless of creed or corner of the country. “I am not here to play politics; I am here to make progress,” she proclaimed, as “Freedom” and “USA” banners waved above the crowd like living symbols. “Unlike Donald Trump, I don’t believe people who disagree with me are the enemy. He wants to put them in jail. We have to stop pointing fingers and start locking arms. It’s time to turn the page on the drama, conflict, fear, and division,” Harris advises.

The atmosphere was pulsating, like a never-ending fiesta for the soul. To secure her spot, Fatimah Glasnow came five hours early from Southeast D.C. and said she was deeply moved. “The feeling here is hope, love, and peace,” Glasnow said. “An America where we can all thrive, regardless of our race or gender. I needed this kind of energy in my life.”

Glasnow felt seen and empowered, and her faith was renewed by Harris’ words, especially on issues of social and maternal justice. “She’s advocated for social justice and, really, justice itself.”

For Harris, this gathering was more than a rally; it was a moment to lay bare the heart of her mission, a testament to what fuels her as a leader. There’s something about people being treated unfairly or overlooked that, frankly, just gets to me,” she shared. “I don’t like it. It’s what my mother instilled in me—a drive to hold accountable those who use their wealth or power to take advantage of others.”

When addressing the fall of Roe v. Wade, her resolve was clear. She promised America, “I will fight to restore what Donald Trump and his hand-selected Supreme Court justices took away from the women of America.” With this pledge, Harris reaffirmed her steadfast commitment to preserving and expanding civil rights.

Capitol Hill resident Leander Davis, a social services worker, said Harris’ words resonated deeply. “She’s all of us,” Davis said. “She’s been criticized, ostracized, demonized, and called all sorts of names, yet she hasn’t stopped fighting for what’s right. When she’s president, we will all be better off.”

Harris’ campaign is woven from a life spent challenging injustice and protecting those vulnerable. This was personal. As her words echoed, the crowd’s response was nothing less than electric. Harris made it clear: Her campaign was a call to action. Vowing, “If you give me the chance to fight on your behalf, there is nothing in the world that will stand in my way.”

A striking contrast to the divisive language that has marked Trump’s racist rhetoric, Harris did not shy away from the comparison. “If elected, Donald Trump would walk into that office,” Harris said, gesturing toward the White House, “with an enemies list. When elected, I will walk in with a to-do list.” Her words painted a vision of governance rooted not in vengeance but in purpose. Her administration, she pledged, would focus on practical solutions: lowering costs, supporting working families, and rekindling a sense of unity and shared ambition across the nation.

Though her years as Vice President under President Joe Biden had been an honor, Harris acknowledged the urgency of a new direction. “I have been honored to serve as Joe Biden’s vice president,” she said. “But I will bring my own experiences and ideas to the Oval Office. My presidency will be different because the challenges we face are different.” Her voice conveyed both respect and determination—a promise to carry forward Biden’s legacy but forge a new path to meet America’s evolving needs.

The vice president confronted the charged topic of immigration, calling for accountability and cooperation. “Politicians have got to stop treating immigration as an issue to scare up votes in an election—and instead treat it as the serious challenge that it is,” she said, “that we must finally come together to solve.” She also insisted that “I will work with Democrats and Republicans to sign into law the border security bill that Donald Trump killed.”

Harris said while she will focus on prosecuting cartels and transnational gangs, “we must acknowledge we are a nation of immigrants.” Vowing to push for change that would reflect the country’s roots and values. Harris said, “And I will work with Congress to pass immigration reform, including an earned path to citizenship for hardworking immigrants, like farmworkers and our laborers.”

As her speech reached its crescendo, Harris delivered a final rallying cry. “America, we’ve been consumed by division, chaos, and mistrust for too long. But it doesn’t have to be this way,” she proclaimed, her voice rising with passion. “It is time for a new generation of leadership, and I am ready to offer that leadership as the next President of the United States.”

Evoking images of marches and a vision of unity, she said, “I grew up as a child of the civil rights movement.” She said, “My parents took me to those marches, pushing me in a stroller through crowds of people of all races, faiths, and walks of life, all fighting for the ideals of freedom and opportunity. I’ve lived the promise of America.”

Her voice was thick with memory and gratitude as she reflected on her mother’s sacrifices and determination, sharing, “I saw how hard our mother worked to give her daughters the same chances this country gave her,” Harris said. “Growing up, I was blessed to have family by blood and family by love, who instilled in me the values of community, compassion, and faith that have always defined our nation at its best. I’ve lived the promise of America.”

In her closing remarks, her face reflected the nation’s hopes and struggles. “I’ve spent my life fighting for the people who have been hurt and counted out, but never stopped believing that in our country anything is possible,” Harris said. “I have lived the promise of America, and I see the promise of America in all of you. In all of you, I see it.”

Harris’ message was unmistakable: this was a campaign fueled by purpose and people and grounded in the unyielding pursuit of justice. More than a candidate, Harris stood as a bridge to a future where leadership meant action and inclusion, a vision built on the resilience and spirit of every American she vowed to serve.

In these final days of her campaign, Harris stands at the crossroads of dreams and demands. Surrounded by an ocean of optimistic faces, on this night, Harris underscores the magic of the moment. She reminds us that our decision was more than just a vote—it was a breath of courage, a step toward a world remade.