From the March to the Ballot: Honoring the Legacy of Our Fight for Justice in 2024

In 1955, on that faithful day in Montgomery, Alabama, Rosa Parks took a seat on a bus and sparked a movement that would forever alter the course of history. Her quiet act of defiance was supported by leaders like E.D. Nixon, who had long been organizing Black communities and fighting for justice. That single, powerful moment ignited the Civil Rights Movement, leading Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to march on Washington in 1963, where he declared his dream for a just America—a dream he knew could only be realized if every American had an equal say in their democracy.

As we approach the 2024 election, we stand on the shoulders of those who risked everything for this fundamental right. They marched, organized, and even gave their lives so that future generations would never face the oppression they did. The battles they fought didn’t end in the 1950s and ’60s; they continue today, and their sacrifices demand that we make the most of our right to vote. This election is our moment to honor that legacy.

This year, our votes hold more than just political weight; they’re the latest step in a struggle that has spanned decades. Think of the brave souls who walked through hostile crowds, the organizers who endured long nights of planning, and the thousands who faced violence just to secure the right to vote. When Dr. King led the Selma marches in 1965, he and countless others faced brutal attacks because they knew that equality at the ballot box was the key to justice. Today, we’re called to continue that fight by showing up, standing up, and making sure that every vote for progress is counted.

This election is about more than just policies or party lines; it’s about the future of Texas, the United States, and our communities. It’s about choosing leaders who will stand against injustice, fight for economic equality, and protect the well-being of all Texans. We need leaders like Colin Allred in Texas, who will champion progress, and Kamala Harris leading on the national stage, guiding us toward a brighter, more inclusive future. And we also need to elect leaders like Angela Alsobrooks to the U.S. Senate in Maryland, who will continue the fight for justice and equality. If we can flip the House, we’ll have the chance to make history with Hakeem Jeffries as the first African American Speaker of the House. But none of this progress is possible without each of us using our vote.

On that fateful day in 1955, Rosa sat so that others could one day stand up and demand equality and justice. In 2024, we have the chance to fulfill that legacy—not just by casting our own votes but by mobilizing our communities and ensuring that every voice is heard. Let’s make 2024 a year they would be proud of—a year where we move forward together, united, for a fairer, more inclusive America. Kamala is ready to run, and now we must do our part. This is our moment to make history, honor the past, and secure the future.